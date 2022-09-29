FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 COVID-19 requirements announced

All soccer fans headed for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 organizers issued a statement today, confirming that all soccer fans headed for the tournament will have to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter Qatar.

Fans entering Qatar to attend soccer tournament’s games will need to present negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours before arriving to the country, or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours prior to their arrival.

Rapid tests taken 24 hours prior to arriving in Qatar will only be accepted if they are from official medical centers. No self-administered test would be accepted, World Cup organizers said.

The COVID-19 testing policy applies to visitors aged six and older “regardless of the individual’s vaccination status”, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy announced.

No further tests will be required unless the fans develop symptoms of COVID-19 while in Qatar.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in the country ‘will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 organizers said.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required for the 1.2 million soccer fans expected to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which ends on December 18.

There also will be no mandatory quarantine upon arrival to the country.

All adult visitors aged 18 and up will also be required to download Ehteraz, a contact-tracing, government-run mobile app that would trace their movements within the country and their infection status.

A green Ehteraz (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) will be required to enter any public closed indoor spaces in Qatar.

Facial masks will be mandatory on public transportation, including the metro system that is expected to transport the bulk of fans to eight stadiums in and around Qatar’s capital city of Doha.

There were nearly 450,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 682 COVID-19-related fatalities recorded in Qatar during the global pandemic. Over 97 percent of Qatar’s population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.