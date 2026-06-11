As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, new WTTC research reveals how trusted traveler programs, digital border technologies, and visa facilitation measures are transforming international travel. The tournament showcases the most advanced border management ecosystem ever deployed for a global sporting event.

MADRID, Spain— While FIFA World Cup 2026 is viewed by many fans around the world as one of the most difficult tournaments to access due to visa requirements and entry restrictions, those who qualify for entry, particularly through the United States Visa Waiver Program, are experiencing one of the most advanced and seamless border management systems ever implemented for a global sporting event.

Visitors traveling under visa waiver arrangements and trusted traveler programs, as well as those who have obtained a visa, can move through immigration processes with unprecedented ease. For U.S. citizens enrolled in the Global Entry program, border clearance has become almost frictionless, allowing many travelers to pass through immigration checkpoints without even presenting a passport to an officer, thanks to biometric verification and automated processing technologies.

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has released its latest research report, “FIFA World Cup Border Management & Visa Facilitation: 20 Years of Evolution (2006–2026),” highlighting how this historic tournament marks a turning point in global border management and brings together two decades of innovation to deliver one of the most seamless and secure travel experiences ever achieved.

The 2026 edition is the largest FIFA World Cup in history, expanding to 48 teams, and the first to be hosted by three nations simultaneously. This unprecedented scale and complexity has driven the adoption of digital border innovations to manage international travel and demonstrate that border systems can be both highly secure and efficient at scale.

At the centre of this transformation is the tournament’s adoption of a trusted travel model, where pre-approved, low-risk travellers benefit from faster and more predictable border clearance while maintaining robust security standards.

In the United States alone, more than 5.9 million Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications were submitted in the lead-up to the tournament, with more than 5 million approvals enabling visa-free travel. Meanwhile, over 1.6 million travelers enrolled in Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP), including Global Entry, NEXUS, and SENTRI, allowing expedited entry across the borders of the three host nations.

World Travel & Tourism Council The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the Travel & Tourism sector globally.

Innovation has also extended to traveler facilitation and information services. Initiatives such as FIFA PASS, which prioritizes visa appointments for ticket holders, and COMPASS, an AI-powered digital assistant, have helped visitors navigate entry requirements more efficiently while supporting border authorities in managing demand.

Mexico has also played a key role in facilitating seamless regional mobility. Citizens from more than 65 countries are able to enter visa-free for stays of up to 180 days. Additionally, travelers holding valid visas or residency permits for the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the Schengen Area are exempt from Mexican tourism visa requirements, enabling many international fans to move between host countries without additional paperwork.

Mexico has further strengthened both security and convenience through its trusted traveller program, Viajero Confiable, which allows eligible travellers to use automated kiosks and expedited immigration lanes at participating airports.

Canada has likewise streamlined its entry procedures. Travelers are required to obtain either a Visitor Visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) prior to arrival, with applicants encouraged to reference “FIFA World Cup 26” to support timely processing. Canada’s trusted traveler program, NEXUS, enables eligible visitors to use kiosks and e-gates for expedited clearance. For non-NEXUS travelers, the ArriveCAN platform allows customs and immigration declarations to be completed up to 72 hours before arrival through its Advance Declaration feature, providing access to express lanes at key airports, including tournament host cities Toronto and Vancouver.

How World Cups Changed the Game of Travel

WTTC’s research shows that these developments represent the most advanced stage of a 20-year transformation in border management, evolving from traditional visa processing into dynamic, digital ecosystems that combine identity, entry, mobility, and traveler experience into a seamless journey.

The report traces a clear trajectory of innovation across previous FIFA World Cups. Germany 2006 focused on scaling traditional visa processes within the Schengen framework, while South Africa 2010 pioneered the first Event Visa and introduced pre-screening through advance passenger processing. Brazil 2014 followed with a specialized legal framework and tailored visa categories. Russia 2018 introduced the FAN ID system, integrating entry procedures, transportation, and stadium access. Qatar 2022 further advanced this concept through the Hayya digital ecosystem, which subsequently evolved into a permanent national e-visa platform.

Collectively, these six tournaments demonstrate how mega-events can serve as catalysts for long-term transformation in border management. They also point toward a future increasingly driven by interoperable digital systems, where travellers can be pre-vetted before departure and supported throughout their journey by connected platforms that enhance both security and convenience.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC, said:

“The FIFA World Cup has consistently demonstrated that border management can evolve from a barrier into an enabler of global connectivity. From Germany’s early focus on visa facilitation to the trusted traveller solutions seen in 2026, we are witnessing the emergence of a new model for travel. One that is digital, secure, and seamless at scale. The lessons from these tournaments show that digital identity and strong pre-travel screening can enhance both entry processes and the overall traveller experience. Developing interoperable, multi-jurisdictional systems will be the next frontier. Not only for mega-events, but for global travel, helping deliver safer, faster and more seamless journeys for everyone.”

Looking ahead, WTTC notes that as mega-events become increasingly complex and geographically distributed—particularly with the 2030 FIFA World Cup expected to span six nations across three continents—the need for coordinated, interoperable border management solutions will only intensify.

The success of the 2026 tournament demonstrates that trusted traveller programs, biometric identity systems, digital authorizations, and cross-border cooperation can create a travel experience that is simultaneously secure, efficient, and welcoming. For millions of visitors, FIFA World Cup 2026 may well be remembered not only for the action on the field, but also for setting a new global benchmark in how nations manage the movement of people across borders.