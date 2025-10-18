Field To Fork Means Food For Good in the Tourism Industry

The Tourism Food for Good initiative has just been launched!
UN Tourism, the TUI Care Foundation, and the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development (CRSD) have joined forces to co-create sustainable and circular food systems across the tourism value chain.
The initiative will develop the 2040 Impact Roadmap for Sustainable Food Systems in Tourism, building on the Global Roadmap for Food Waste Reduction developed by the One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme. It is supported through the TUI Care Foundation’s Field to Fork programme.
Cambridge CSRD’s participatory methods will guide the Impact Roadmap, piloted in Cabo Verde to build proof of concept and then scaled globally with partners. Governments, businesses, and civil society are invited to join and co-design the roadmap towards a circular and resilient tourism food system.