Field To Fork Means Food For Good in the Tourism Industry

Tourism connects people, places, and food. With an estimated 20–40% of food wasted in the sector, the shift to circular food systems can make tourism a true force for good: reducing emissions, boosting local economies, and enhancing food security.

The Tourism Food for Good initiative has just been launched!

UN Tourism, the TUI Care Foundation, and the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Resilience and Sustainable Development (CRSD) have joined forces to co-create sustainable and circular food systems across the tourism value chain.

TUI Care Foundation The TUI Care Foundation builds on the potential of tourism as a force for good by supporting and initiating partnerships and projects that create new opportunities for the young generation and contribute to thriving destinations all over the world.

The initiative will develop the 2040 Impact Roadmap for Sustainable Food Systems in Tourism, building on the Global Roadmap for Food Waste Reduction developed by the One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme. It is supported through the TUI Care Foundation’s Field to Fork programme.

Cambridge CSRD’s participatory methods will guide the Impact Roadmap, piloted in Cabo Verde to build proof of concept and then scaled globally with partners. Governments, businesses, and civil society are invited to join and co-design the roadmap towards a circular and resilient tourism food system.