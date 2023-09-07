Meeting and Incentive Travel Associations eTurboNews | eTN Short News Singapore Travel

FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference in Singapore

6 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Consultancy and engineering professionals from around the world will gather in Singapore for the annual FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference, the largest and most prestigious global gathering of international engineers and construction professionals.

The conference will feature a special showcase of global infrastructure projects that will highlight how the industry is already successfully delivering solutions to the challenges of investment, decarbonization, skills and capacity and new technology.

