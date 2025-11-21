Festival Napa Valley Expands Taste of Napa to Southern California

Festival Napa Valley ’s signature tasting event, Taste of Napa , will offer two opportunities in 2026 to savor Napa Valley’s renowned wines and hospitality. Expanding to Southern California in partnership with The Meritage Collection, Taste of Napa will take place at Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach on Sunday, April 12, 2026, and returns to its Napa Valley home, The Meritage Resort and Spa , on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Tickets for both dates and locations are on sale now, with early bird pricing available through January 19, 2026.

“Taste of Napa showcases the exceptional wines, cuisine, and hospitality that make Napa Valley so special,” said Festival Director of Events Ken Savage. “We’re thrilled to introduce this experience to Southern California and to welcome guests back to Napa this summer.”

Taste of Napa in Huntington Beach at Paséa Hotel & Spa

Set along the Pacific coastline, Paséa Hotel & Spa offers the perfect backdrop for the first-ever Taste of Napa in Southern California. Guests will enjoy live music and sample fare from over 30 wineries, along with culinary specialties from Paséa Hotel & Spa.

Participating wineries include Aperture Cellars, Appellations Cellar, Blackbird Vineyards, Bouchaine Vineyards, Clif Family Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Covert Estate, Dakota Shy, Diamond Mountain Vineyard, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Eleven Eleven Wines, Grgich Hills Estate, Lewis Cellars, Marciano Estate, Maxenti, Moone-Tsai, Peju Winery, PlumpJack Collection, Priest Ranch, S.R. Tonella Cellars, Sullivan Rutherford Estate, The Donum Estate, The Vice Napa Valley, Tomorrow Cellars, Turnbull Wine Cellars, and more to be announced.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 12, from 11am to 3pm. Early bird pricing is $150 through January 19. Standard admission is $175. Event ticket holders receive a 25% discount on best available rates at Paséa Hotel & Spa April 10-13, 2026.

Taste of Napa at The Meritage Resort and Spa

Returning to Napa Valley in July, Taste of Napa at The Meritage Resort and Spa is a highlight of Festival Napa Valley’s Summer Season, which runs July 4-19, 2026. Guests will enjoy live music and tastings from more than 100 wineries, restaurants, and culinary artisans, as well as craft beverages.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 12pm to 3pm. Early bird general admission pricing is $175 through January 19. Standard admission is $195. Guests seeking an elevated experience can purchase Reserve Tasting Salon tickets for $295, which includes early entry at 11am and access to boutique winery tastings and culinary offerings in a private setting. The Reserve Tasting Salon is part of the Festival’s Summer Season Patron Experience.

Taste of Napa ticket holders receive a 20% discount on all overnight accommodations at The Meritage Resort and Spa.

Tickets & Information

Early bird tickets for both Taste of Napa locations are on sale now through January 19, 2026. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. To purchase tickets or for general information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org/tasteofnapa.

About Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley champions the power of music to enrich the human experience and create a thriving, healthy, and engaged community. The 2026Summer Season will take place July 4-19 at venues throughout Napa Valley, marking the Festival’s 20th anniversary with performances by international stars and rising talent, paired with Napa Valley’s world-class food, wine, and hospitality.

Tickets to the Patron Experience July 10-19, offering exclusive access to Napa Valley’s finest wineries, resorts, and estates, are on sale now atwww.festivalnapavalley.org.

About Paséa Hotel & Spa

Paséa Hotel & Spa, part of The Meritage Collection by Pacific Hospitality Group, is a modern oceanfront resort located in Huntington Beach, California. Blending contemporary coastal style with laid-back luxury, Paséa offers world-class accommodations, an award-winning spa, vibrant dining, and unforgettable views of the Pacific Ocean.

About The Meritage Resort and Spa

Discover vineyard elegance. Inspired by Mission-style architecture, the newly redesigned Meritage Resort and Spa invites guests to experience the expansion of the largest Napa Valley resort, sprawling across 36 acres and featuring 9 acres of active vineyards.