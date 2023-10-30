NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Airline News Aviation News Estonia Travel eTurboNews | eTN Government News Tourism Transportation News

Ferry Ticket Price Hikes Canceled in Estonia

Add Comment
26 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Ferry Ticket Price Hikes, Ferry Ticket Price Hikes Canceled in Estonia, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

The Minister for Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Madis Kallas, announced that the feared ferry ticket price hikes for services connecting Estonia‘s largest islands (Saaremaa, Muhu, and Hiiumaa) to the mainland will not happen.

The ministry had initially informed municipalities about a planned 10% ticket price increase for non-permanent residents in the coming year.

However, Minister Kallas, after discussions with local government representatives from Saaremaa and Muhu, stated that given the economic challenges these islands face and the rising flight ticket prices, there will be no price increase, even for non-islanders, in the next year.

Price increases would harm the competitiveness of island companies compared to those on the mainland.

Additionally, flight tickets to both Saaremaa and Hiiumaa will increase by €4 at the beginning of the new year.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing