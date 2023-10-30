Ferry Ticket Price Hikes Canceled in Estonia

The Minister for Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Madis Kallas, announced that the feared ferry ticket price hikes for services connecting Estonia‘s largest islands (Saaremaa, Muhu, and Hiiumaa) to the mainland will not happen.

The ministry had initially informed municipalities about a planned 10% ticket price increase for non-permanent residents in the coming year.

However, Minister Kallas, after discussions with local government representatives from Saaremaa and Muhu, stated that given the economic challenges these islands face and the rising flight ticket prices, there will be no price increase, even for non-islanders, in the next year.

Price increases would harm the competitiveness of island companies compared to those on the mainland.

Additionally, flight tickets to both Saaremaa and Hiiumaa will increase by €4 at the beginning of the new year.