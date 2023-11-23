Ferries Canceled in Denmark Due to Strong Winds

Denmark‘s Great Belt Bridge has prohibited cars towing trailers or caravans, and ferries between Funen and Als are canceled because of powerful winds.

The Great Belt Bridge will not permit trailers under 2,500 kilos until Friday at 7 am, according to a statement from the bridge’s operator, Sund & Bælt.

DMI anticipates storm-strength wind gusts along Denmark’s west coast Thursday evening. (Source: DMI)

The Alslinjen ferry service has called off all trips between Bøjden in Funen and Fynshav in Als, located in southern Jutland.

Denmark’s weather service, DMI, hasn’t issued warnings for the Great Belt amid Funen and Zealand. However, it predicts storm-level gusts along Denmark’s west coast.