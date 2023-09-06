FEMA Hiring Hawaii Residents for Jobs

Residents of Hawaii can support themselves and the Maui fires recovery effort by securing a job with FEMA on Maui and in Honolulu on Oahu.

Qualified candidates with a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year depending on the needs of the recovery mission. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays.

FEMA is accepting applications for the following positions:

Maui

Civil Rights Specialist (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747367600

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747367600 Civil Rights Advisor (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747338000

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747338000 Accountable Property Specialist (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747134300

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747134300 Emergency Management Specialist (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747142900

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747142900 Emergency Management Specialist 3 (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747136700

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747136700 Ordering Specialist (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746822100

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746822100 Program Liaison Specialist (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747142700

(Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747142700 Logistics Specialist (Maui) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747143600

Honolulu

Environmental Floodplain Specialist (Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747135200

(Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747135200 Environmental Specialist (Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747142500

(Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747142500 Historic Preservation Specialist (Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747133600

(Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/747133600 Geospatial Information Specialist (Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746790300

(Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746790300 Geospatial Information Systems Manager (Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746794700

(Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746794700 Planning Specialist (Honolulu) https://www.usajobs.gov/job/746799900



To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check.

Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724.