FEMA Hiring Hawaii Residents for Jobs

16 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz
2 min read
Biden in Maui
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Residents of Hawaii can support themselves and the Maui fires recovery effort by securing a job with FEMA on Maui and in Honolulu on Oahu.

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Qualified candidates with a desire to serve are needed immediately. These temporary positions start as 120-day appointments and may be extended up to one year depending on the needs of the recovery mission. Benefits include sick leave, health insurance and up to 11 paid holidays.

FEMA is accepting applications for the following positions:

Maui

Honolulu


To see all open positions, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay and benefits.

Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check.

Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.

