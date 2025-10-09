Fasting Practices In The Indian Caribbean Diaspora

Fasting is a deeply-rooted spiritual and cultural practice in the Indian diaspora, observed across various religious traditions. Hindus observed a fast for Maha Shivaratri, a night of devotion to Lord Shiva, during which many abstained from meat and alcohol, or consumed only fruits and milk.

Muslims in the diaspora fast for Ramadan, refraining from food and drink from dawn to sunset as an act of faith, discipline, and self-purification. Christians observe Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance leading up to Easter. Despite differences in religious motivations and methods, fasting across these traditions serves as a means of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and community bonding.

The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (02/03/25). The ZOOM program was chaired by Shakira Mohommed and moderated by Shalima Mohammed, both from Trinidad. There were (4) speakers in the program. The topic was “Fasting practices in the Indian Diaspora.”

BRNI KRITIKA CHAITANYA (of Trinidad, originally from Canada) said: “Fasting in Vedanta is seen as a means to purify the mind (chitta suddhi), strengthen self-discipline (tapas), detach from bodily identification, and focus on inner awareness.

Fasting, when done with sincere devotion, right intention (bhava), and proper understanding, is meaningful, beneficial, and valuable to one’s evolution. There are many controversies surrounding women in Hinduism, but we are practicing from the highest standpoint – Vedanta. Genders have their place and role, but when it comes to reaching the goal of Brahman, then gender does not match – the intention, effort, and practices do!”

SULEIMAN BULBULIA (of Barbados) said: “The universal aspect of Ramadhan allows for cultural diversity in the practical aspects of fulfilling the faith requirements. Muslims in the Indian diaspora in Barbados maintain many cultural practices from India in their observance of Ramdhan. Ramdhan is a sacred and holy month. It is a month of prayer, charity, but most importantly, fasting. It is a month of fasting from anything that is evil in thought, in word, and in deed. While you are fasting from food and drink, you are also staying away from anything that does not fulfil the commands of God.

Ultimately, you are expected to become a better person. While it is spiritual, fasting is also a physical practice. Fasting helps the body regulate itself; rather than overeating, it helps to bring your body back into equilibrium.”

PUNDIT ADESH MARAJ (of Trinidad) said: “Every religion has a fast. In Hinduism, how people fast vary from place to place. E.g., Pitra Paksh (period where we reflect on our ancestors); some families have a set day in the week when they fast, usually determined by tradition; Kaamya karma (choosing to do pooja), fasting for 21 days before or for funerals, where the family of the deceased undergoes a fast over a 12-13 day period.

There are many misconceptions about fasting: for example, fasting is about skipping meals. People believe they are fasting for religious merit. Fasting is often seen as a form of punishment/atonement for sins.

Or are they fasting ‘to please God.’ So then why should you fast? Fasting is a control of the senses (i.e., self-discipline), particularly that sense of taste which, if uncontrolled, results in greed. Fasting is a practice to help reduce our dependency on external pleasures.

Fasting is a tool that helps the devotee look inward. Fasting is a form of tapasya that purifies the body and mind, in essence removing distractions. An outcome of fasting is greater mental focus, which leads us to spiritual growth.”

REHANA LALMAHOMED (of the Netherlands, originally from Suriname) said: “Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, and for a woman, it holds unique spiritual and practical aspects that shape their daily life, especially during the month of Ramdhan. It is more than just avoiding food; it is an act of devotion, self-discipline, and a way to get closer to Allah. Fasting encourages spiritual reflection and gratitude, fostering greater compassion for those in need.

“For a woman, this experience is enriching and yet a challenging practice. Fasting is an obligatory act for all Muslims, including women, unless they have special situations where they are exempt from fasting, i.e., being pregnant or sick, menstruation or post-natal bleeding, breastfeeding, or where fasting might harm the mother or baby.

The woman must make up the fasting days at a later time and is encouraged to engage in other acts of dua [prayer], charity, and sharing, ensuring that they remains spiritually connected during the holy month. The balance between devotion and daily responsibilities is seen as a test of patience and endurance, further enhancing the spiritual rewards of fasting. Fasting encourages a time of reflection and renewal for women.”