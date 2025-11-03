Fashion Royalty Sets Sail as Transatlantic Fashion Week Returns on Queen Mary 2

Some of the biggest names in global fashion are making waves this week aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, as the iconic ocean liner hosts the long-awaited return of Transatlantic Fashion Week.

Departing New York on October 31 for Southampton, the voyage marks the event’s first sailing since 2019, bringing high style and haute couture back to the high seas.

Headlining this year’s crossing is acclaimed designer Christian Siriano, whose creations have been worn by stars including Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts. Siriano will present an exclusive runway show in the ship’s Queens Room and later share insights from his celebrated career during a Q&A in the Royal Court Theatre.

Adding to the glamour, legendary designer Bob Mackie—famed for dressing icons such as Cher, Diana Ross, Madonna, and Miley Cyrus—joins the voyage with a curated exhibition of select pieces from his personal archive.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Coco Rocha is also on board, offering guests an inside look at her two decades in fashion. With over 100 magazine covers and runway appearances for houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Rocha brings star power and industry insight to the crossing.

Now in its fifth edition, Transatlantic Fashion Week has established Queen Mary 2 as an unlikely yet elegant fashion destination—where ocean travel and haute couture meet in unforgettable style.