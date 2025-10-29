Farewell, Hawaiian Airlines, The Way We Know It – A New Day for Alaska Airlines

Aloha Airlines, Mahalo Air, Aloha Island Air, and Hawaii-based Hawaiian Airlines are now all history, leaving Hawaii a State with no independent identity in aviation. Such as the iconic Hawaiian brands: goodbye to Hawaiian Airlines, as it was known.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have received a single operating certificate (SOC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, a regulatory milestone that allows the carriers—now under Alaska Air Group—to operate under one certificate while continuing to fly as two distinct brands.

“This was a year-long, multi-phase effort involving multiple departments and thousands of hours of work… This is an important step in our journey as a combined organization,” said Ben Minicucci, president and CEO of Alaska Air Group.

What changes for travelers now

Behind the scenes, both airlines will use Alaska’s AS call sign for pilot and dispatcher communications with air traffic control. For customers, Hawaiian flights will continue to display the HA designator, but many flight numbers are being reassigned to avoid duplication across the two brands. Alaska and Hawaiian say guests will still experience each airline’s distinct service, network, and the Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program.

What’s next

The SOC clears the way for deeper operational integration, including aligning scheduling and passenger-service systems and unifying flight crew, airport, and maintenance operations under joint collective bargaining agreements.

A significant technology shift is scheduled for April, when the companies plan to move to a single passenger service system (PSS). At that point, all flights will carry the AS code in booking and day-of-travel systems. Hawaiian flights will remain clearly branded in digital channels, and customers will still experience Hawaiian’s ho‘okipa throughout the journey.

New Honolulu-based leadership takes effect.

With the SOC in place, several leadership appointments based in Honolulu become effective immediately:

Diana Birkett Rakow , executive vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines, becomes CEO of Hawaiian Airlines , succeeding Joe Sprague , who is retiring.

, executive vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines, becomes , succeeding , who is retiring. Jim Landers , senior vice president for technical operations at Hawaiian, becomes head of Hawai‘i operations .

, senior vice president for technical operations at Hawaiian, becomes . Shelly Parker, vice president of station operations and inflight at Horizon Air, becomes head of Hawai‘i guest operations.

Why the SOC matters

A single operating certificate signifies that the FAA has approved the combined airline’s unified manuals, training, policies, and procedures, enabling more coordinated operations while the consumer-facing brands and experiences remain intact. It also lays the groundwork for future efficiencies as systems and teams are integrated over the coming month