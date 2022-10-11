Fan Expo San Francisco set to bring pop culture extravaganza

Stars from The Book of Boba Fett, the Marvel Universe, Star Trek, Cobra Kai and more to attend November 25 – 27, 2022 at the Moscone Center.

San Francisco is about to celebrate fandom like never before when FAN EXPO San Francisco debuts this Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-27, 2022, at the Moscone Center West. Fans of all ages can expect three full days of pop culture-fueled excitement. The show will deliver notable celebrities from both the big and small screens, comic creators, voice actors, artists, animators, and cosplayers for the biggest fandom experience in northern California.

“Just in time for the holidays, we’re excited to bring a one-of-a-kind pop culture fan experience that spans movies, television, comics, anime and art to San Francisco,” said Andrew Moyes, vice president of FAN EXPO HQ, the largest comic con producer in the world, known for producing some of North America’s biggest and most prestigious comic con events, like MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, and FAN EXPO Canada, all of which attract upwards of 130,000 fans each weekend. “The Bay Area hasn’t had a fan experience like this for some years, if ever, so we’re delighted to finally reveal FAN EXPO San Francisco – a show we’re committed to growing with the community for years to come.”

FAN EXPO San Francisco will offer attendees unparalleled one-of-a-kind experiences and engaging attractions for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

Three jam-packed days of programming will keep fans hopping between artist signings, celebrity panels, cosplay red carpets, and industry workshops. Vendors and artists from all over the world will be on site with unique merchandise, memorabilia, comic books, collectibles and more.

“Shows like FAN EXPO San Francisco become annual highlights in the calendar for fans of all ages and vendors of all kinds – our fans plan costumes, reunite with friends, and come from all over to experience the community and creativity,” said Moyes. “Now, more than ever, we’re proud to provide inclusive, welcoming spaces for people to come together, meet each other, and express their passions.”

FAN EXPO shows are known for creating once-in-a-lifetime interactions with their favorite stars. So far, special celebrity guests coming to FAN EXPO San Francisco include The Book Of Boba Fett’s Ming-Na Wen and The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito, cast members from Clerks(Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith – “Jay and Silent Bob” along with Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, and Brian O’Halloran) Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove and William Zabka, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, television’s iconic “Incredible Hulk” Lou Ferrigno, cast members from Smallville (Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling), cast members from Sons of Anarchy (Ryan Hurst, Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi), Star Trek’s Brent Spiner, andAcademy Award nominated actor Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride).

Attendees can meet their favorite stars in autograph and photo-ops sessions and see them on-stage (or ask them their questions!) during panels and Q&A’s. Even more guests will be revealed in the coming weeks.

FAN EXPO San Francisco will take place from November 25 to November 27 at Moscone Center West in the city’s downtown. The show will be open from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday for Preview Night, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. A full festival of activities will be unveiled in November, and new guests and attractions are being announced regularly.

Tickets start at $30 (if purchased before November 10, 2022) and can be purchased online. For the most current event information and new guests and attractions, visit fanexposanfrancisco.com.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

