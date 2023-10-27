Famous Trek in Nepal Imposes New Tourist Fee

A famous trek in Nepal has decided to impose new tourist fee.
Tourists trekking in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality of Kaski in Nepal must now pay a tourism fee.
Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality plans to impose fees on tourists to fund infrastructure development and maintenance. Different fees will be applied to domestic and international tourists, as per a recent decision.
The Rural Municipality has issued a notice regarding new tourist fees. Foreign tourists will be charged Rs 500 (US$4), and Nepali tourists will be charged Rs 100 (US$ 0.8) for using the trails within the municipality. These fees will support the construction and maintenance of infrastructure like information centers, solar lights, waste management, and other facilities on the tourist trail.
The tourism fee in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality is determined based on the Municipality’s Economic Act 2080 BS, Schedule 6, Section 7, in accordance with local authorities’ rights, as explained by Ward Chairman Ram Bahadur Gurung.
The tourism fee serves the purpose of recording the number of trekking tourists visiting the four trekking routes within the municipality. Ward Chairman Gurung mentioned that this fee will aid in documenting visitor numbers, generate revenue for infrastructure development, establish an information center, and assist in rescue operations during accidents, all in accordance with the established rules.
Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality is located in the Kaski district of Nepal, which is a popular destination for trekkers and mountaineers. It is known for its stunning natural landscapes and access to the Annapurna and Machapuchare (Fishtail) mountain ranges.
Famous Trek in Nepal: Required Permits
Renowned for diverse landscapes and stunning treks, Nepal’s following famous trekking routes need their own permits. However, the specific fees and permit requirements may vary, and the situation can change over time.
- Everest Base Camp Trek: A permit called the Sagarmatha National Park Entry Permit is required for this trek. In addition, a TIMS (Trekkers’ Information Management System) card is typically needed.
- Annapurna Circuit: Trekkers need the Annapurna Conservation Area Permit (ACAP) and a TIMS card.
- Langtang Valley Trek: The Langtang National Park Entry Permit and a TIMS card are required.
- Manaslu Circuit Trek: You’ll need both the Manaslu Restricted Area Permit and an Annapurna Conservation Area Permit (ACAP).
- Upper Mustang Trek: This is a restricted area, and a special Upper Mustang Permit is required, in addition to the Annapurna Conservation Area Permit (ACAP) and TIMS card.
- Gosaikunda Trek: The Langtang National Park Entry Permit is required.
- Kanchenjunga Base Camp Trek: A special Kanchenjunga Restricted Area Permit is necessary, along with other permits.
- Rara Lake Trek: Trekkers need the Rara National Park Entry Permit.
- Dhaulagiri Circuit Trek: This trek requires the Annapurna Conservation Area Permit (ACAP) and TIMS card.
- Makalu Base Camp Trek: The Makalu Barun National Park Entry Permit is needed, along with a TIMS card.