Famous Trek in Nepal Imposes New Tourist Fee

A famous trek in Nepal has decided to impose new tourist fee.

Tourists trekking in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality of Kaski in Nepal must now pay a tourism fee.

Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality plans to impose fees on tourists to fund infrastructure development and maintenance. Different fees will be applied to domestic and international tourists, as per a recent decision.

The Rural Municipality has issued a notice regarding new tourist fees. Foreign tourists will be charged Rs 500 (US$4), and Nepali tourists will be charged Rs 100 (US$ 0.8) for using the trails within the municipality. These fees will support the construction and maintenance of infrastructure like information centers, solar lights, waste management, and other facilities on the tourist trail.

The tourism fee in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality is determined based on the Municipality’s Economic Act 2080 BS, Schedule 6, Section 7, in accordance with local authorities’ rights, as explained by Ward Chairman Ram Bahadur Gurung.

The tourism fee serves the purpose of recording the number of trekking tourists visiting the four trekking routes within the municipality. Ward Chairman Gurung mentioned that this fee will aid in documenting visitor numbers, generate revenue for infrastructure development, establish an information center, and assist in rescue operations during accidents, all in accordance with the established rules.

Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality is located in the Kaski district of Nepal, which is a popular destination for trekkers and mountaineers. It is known for its stunning natural landscapes and access to the Annapurna and Machapuchare (Fishtail) mountain ranges.

Famous Trek in Nepal: Required Permits

Renowned for diverse landscapes and stunning treks, Nepal’s following famous trekking routes need their own permits. However, the specific fees and permit requirements may vary, and the situation can change over time.