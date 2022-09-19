Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Entertainment Quick News USA

Family friendly comedy Halloween magic show in Orlando

53 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
5 min read

The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show is the longest-running show of its kind. The show stars Tony Brent, who combines magic, impersonations, and high-energy improvisational comedy.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly