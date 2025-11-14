Families of Boeing 737 MAX Crash Victims File Emergency Appeal After Judge Dismisses Criminal Charge

Families of the 346 victims of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes have filed an emergency writ of mandamus after a federal judge approved a lenient non-prosecution deal for Boeing and dismissed the criminal charge. They argue the DOJ violated their rights and that the decision denies accountability and public safety.

Families who lost loved ones in the two fatal Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes have filed a writ of mandamus with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the court to overturn a federal judge’s decision last week to dismiss a criminal conspiracy charge against Boeing.

The filing comes after U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor approved a revised non-prosecution agreement (NPA) between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Boeing, despite what he acknowledged were “compelling” arguments against the deal. The judge ruled on November 6 that he lacked the authority to intervene, prompting immediate outrage from families of the 346 people killed in the 2018 and 2019 crashes.

Families Say DOJ Deal Violated Their Rights

The families had long argued that DOJ’s negotiations with Boeing were conducted in secret and violated their statutory right to confer under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. In their mandamus petition, the families say Judge O’Connor approved the dismissal without holding substantive proceedings and without giving victims a meaningful chance to be heard.

Earlier this year, relatives traveled from France, Ireland, Canada, and across the U.S. to urge the court to reject what they described as a lenient agreement shielding Boeing from accountability.

A Softer Deal Than Before

DOJ initially presented Judge O’Connor with an NPA that he rejected. Rather than returning with stricter terms, prosecutors negotiated a less punitive deal: Boeing would pay a $243.6 million fine, distribute $444.5 million among the families, and commit to additional safety and compliance investments. In exchange, the government agreed to drop the criminal conspiracy charge.

Judge O’Connor approved the agreement on November 6, clearing the way for dismissal of the case.

Attorneys Call the Agreement a “Reprehensible” Bargain

Paul Cassell, the families’ pro bono attorney and a law professor at the University of Utah, argued in the writ that the agreement provides insufficient oversight of Boeing and ignores evidence that the company’s admitted fraud contributed to the deaths. Boeing’s CEO and attorneys acknowledged the fraud in a guilty plea four years ago.

“The courts don’t have to stand silently by while an injustice is perpetrated,” Cassell said. “We are asking the Fifth Circuit to reverse the district court’s decision and enforce the rights of the families. The charges cannot simply be dropped.”

Sanjiv Singh, who represents 16 additional families, said his clients “strongly support” the emergency appeal.

Victims’ Families Condemn DOJ and the Court

Several relatives issued emotional statements following the ruling:

Filippo Marchino , attorney for the family of crash victim Andrea Manfredi, called the ruling “a betrayal of the most fundamental principles of justice,” saying it values Boeing’s convenience over human lives. “If corporations can kill 346 people and avoid trial by writing a check, then we no longer live in a nation of laws,” he said.

, attorney for the family of crash victim Andrea Manfredi, called the ruling “a betrayal of the most fundamental principles of justice,” saying it values Boeing’s convenience over human lives. “If corporations can kill 346 people and avoid trial by writing a check, then we no longer live in a nation of laws,” he said. Catherine Berhet of France, who lost her daughter Camille, said the decision “feels like a denial of justice,” criticizing DOJ for negotiating behind closed doors and arguing the deal fails the public interest test.

of France, who lost her daughter Camille, said the decision “feels like a denial of justice,” criticizing DOJ for negotiating behind closed doors and arguing the deal fails the public interest test. Javier de Luis of Massachusetts, who lost his sister in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, said Boeing “bought itself a get-out-of-jail card,” warning that future passengers may pay the price if accountability is not enforced.

of Massachusetts, who lost his sister in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, said Boeing “bought itself a get-out-of-jail card,” warning that future passengers may pay the price if accountability is not enforced. Paul Njoroge , who lost his wife and three children, said the dismissal shows the justice system “turning its back” on victims seeking transparency and public safety.

, who lost his wife and three children, said the dismissal shows the justice system “turning its back” on victims seeking transparency and public safety. Chris Moore, whose daughter Danielle was among the victims, accused DOJ of “playing down” Boeing’s crimes and failing to openly confer with families despite Boeing’s admitted fraud and DPA violations.

Years of Legal Turmoil

DOJ charged Boeing in January 2021 with conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration over its approval process for the 737 MAX. The department reached a deferred prosecution agreement that year, and the families were later recognized as crime victims under federal law.

In May 2024, after a door-plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX, DOJ found Boeing had breached the DPA by failing to implement safety and compliance reforms. A plea deal reached in July 2024 was later rejected by Judge O’Connor as too lenient.

The newly approved NPA—less punitive than the earlier proposal—has now set the stage for the families’ urgent appeal to the Fifth Circuit.