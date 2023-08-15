Fairmont Maldives Names New GM

In his new role, Steven will lead the overall operations, performance, and strategic direction for Fairmont Maldives. With a hotel career exceeding two decades in five countries, Steven brings his experiences from Canada, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi. He spent 18 years with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in properties such as Fairmont Waterfront, Fairmont Banff Springs, Fairmont Southampton, Fairmont Dubai, and Fairmont The Palm. Steven studied Hospitality Management at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.