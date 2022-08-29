Face Shield Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.9% through 2020-2029

The global Face Shield market will experience significant growth of 10.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2029, with an estimated market of about USD 0.7128 billion by 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for face shields and other protective equipment has increased. The demand for medical facial shields has grown due to the rising number of cases of community-acquired respiratory infections. This is done to prevent direct exposure to the infected person.

In other words, new technology and the spread of infectious diseases will increase the demand for personal protective equipment in the community and health care. These factors will expand the medical face shield market over the forecast period.

Growing Demand:

Face shields protect the face and prevent breathing from chemicals or biological agents. N95 respirators and surgical masks are a few examples of masks protecting the skin from liquid and airborne contaminants. The market has seen rapid growth due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Market participants have encouraged production to meet the increasing demand for Face shields. Due to the increasing number of operations and the rise in COVID-19 infections, there will be a massive demand for the product. This will lead to more people accepting masks.

Driving Factors:

Market Growth Driven By Growing Concerns About the Spread Of COVID-19

Many countries have confirmed cases of Coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The race to stop the spread of the disease began with testing and treating patients, tracking contacts, restricting travel, and quarantining citizens. Many countries were placed under lockdown and had restrictions on movement to prevent international visitors from spreading the virus. The WHO recommends specific measures to stop the spread of the virus, including covering the nose and mouth, washing your hands, and other precautions. The WHO and the U.S. Center for Disease Control prescribe masks to stop the spread of the virus.

Market growth is expected to be boosted by concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Stock shortages have resulted in high demand for protective masks. Some countries have made it mandatory to wear face masks to combat COVID-19. Because they are more effective at controlling the spread of the virus, N95 respirators have been recommended by WHO. The highest level of COVID-19 infection protection is achieved by N95 respirators, followed closely by surgical-grade masks. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge rise in the demand for respirators.

Restraining Factors:

Market Growth Restricted by Volatility in Raw Materials Prices

Oil and metal are the primary raw materials needed to create shield visors. These are oil-based plastics such as polycarbonate, acetate, and polyethylene terephthalate glycol. This makes the industry dependent on crude oil prices indirectly. The market’s growth rate will be affected by the fluctuating oil price. The market is overcapacity for plastic carbonate, particularly in Europe, where operating rates average 70%. This could limit price increases. China is planning to increase its manufacturing capacity to meet high demand. This will result in a higher price for polycarbonate.

Market Key Trends:

Face shields are compact and portable, which could be a plus for the market. Various studies have shown that face shields are more effective than face masks in reducing the risk of getting a cold. According to a study, face shields protect the wearer against 95% of cough droplets. Due to the new coronavirus, many airlines operating with limited capacity have made face shields mandatory. Qatar Airways made face shields obligatory for passengers and required them to wear face masks. These developments signal growth for the face shield market.

Baby-friendly face masks are on the rise. This trend could offer additional growth opportunities for face shield manufacturers. COVID-19 is more common in infants and young children. Face masks are recommended to avoid transmission. Babies and infants with smaller airways may have difficulty breathing if they wear face masks. Face shields are an option. Praram 9, a Bangkok hospital that offers face shields for newborns, has opened. This may provide good growth opportunities for face shields. Face masks do not offer the same comfort level as face shields.

Recent development:

BASF has partnered with Vadodara-based membrane manufacturer Permionics Membranes in July 2022 to increase the use BASF’s Ultrason E Polyethersulphone PESU polymer in coated fabrics that serve as particulates or microbial filters for facial masks.

Precept Medical Products, a North Carolina-based company that makes surgical disposables, purchased Precept Medical Products, Inc. in May 2021 for an undisclosed sum. Aspen will increase its product line by adding products critical for the safety and health of healthcare professionals.

Key Companies:

Magid Glove & Safety

MEDOP SA

Univet

PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH

PETZLSECURITE

Hobart

DOU YEE

Cigweld

Bei Bei Safety

Ho Cheng Enterprise

MEDOP SA

Productos Climax

JSP

SWISS ONE SAFETY SA

Segmentation:

Type

Full Face Shield

Half Face Shield

Application

Diving

Breathing

Sports Protective

Other

Key questions:

What are the most important market developments?

What are the primary end-use industries for face shields?

Which type of face shield is most commonly utilized in various applications?

Which region has the best growth rate in the Face Shield Market?

Who are the leading companies in the Face Mask Market?

