FAA Reauthorization Bill Vital for US Travel Industry

Ahead of the U.S. House of Representatives passage of the bipartisan ‘Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act’ (H.R. 3935), otherwise known as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill, the United States travel industry urged for a more modern, efficient and secure air travel system to meet increasing demand and grow the US economy.

The bipartisan House bill is a critical step in correcting years of federal underinvestment, which has left the system with 1,200 fewer air traffic controllers than a decade ago.

The bill includes provisions to increase investments in airport infrastructure, accelerate the deployment of air traffic control technologies and address workforce shortages, relieving strain on the system and increasing our country’s global competitiveness.

U.S. Travel Association said in its statement ahead of the bill passage: “It’s what travelers and the industry demand: Over half of Americans say they would travel more for leisure if the travel experience were less of a hassle. The U.S. Travel Association thanks Chairman Graves (MO), Ranking Member Larsen, Chairman Graves (LA), Ranking Member Cohen and the members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for their efforts to advance the bill. We urge the U.S. Senate to act on an FAA reauthorization bill as soon possible.”