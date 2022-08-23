Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

ExpressJet halts operations, files for bankruptcy

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
ExpressJet halts operations, files for bankruptcy
ExpressJet halts operations, files for bankruptcy
Written by Harry Johnson

The carrier grappled with weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs, while attempting to scale its operations, before calling it quits

ExpressJet Airways, a regional U.S. airline headquartered in College Park, Georgia, has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and announced that it intends to enter into a court-supervised liquidation in the coming weeks.

ExpressJet laid off most of its workforce prior to filing for bankruptcy, according to court papers.

A once large regional carrier listed assets and liabilities of no more than $50 million each in its bankruptcy petition.

The airline fired most of its staff prior to filing for Chapter 11 protection, according to court filing.

Prior to the start of global COVID-19 pandemic, ExpressJet operated wholly for United Express, which is a regional carrier of United Airlines. At its peak, ExpressJet operated over 450 aircraft, and was considered a major regional air service provider.

After losing its inclusive contract with United Airlines in mid-2020, ExpressJet was forced to shut down for about a year before relaunching.

The carrier grappled with weak travel demand and soaring fuel costs, while attempting to scale its operations, before finally calling it quits.

Reno-based aha! – a standalone airline created by ExpressJet for serving destinations across the west, has also ceased operations.

ExpressJet said that it is planning to sell off its assets, that include aircraft parts and an airline operating certificate, in order to repay creditors.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

