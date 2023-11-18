Explosion of Fun at Laguna Phuket Triathlon

Laguna Phuket is ready for the “29th Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2023” tomorrow November 19, 2023, at Laguna Grove starting from 5:00 am. Attracting over 1,000 triathletes from 30 countries worldwide, this event aims to establish a phenomenon, solidifying Phuket as a top-tier sports event destination.

The countdown to the ‘Laguna Phuket Triathlon,’ a groundbreaking international triathlon event, is ticking down, promising a new era in its organization. This year’s edition has garnered an overwhelming response, ensuring a more special and intense experience than ever before. With over 1,000 athletes and 2,000 spectators from 30 countries around the world, the event is set to make a global impact.

Moreover, it has captured the attention of renowned triathletes, including Max Stapley from England, Anthony Costes from France, Cassandra Heaslip from Australia, Julie Derron, and Max Studer from Switzerland, along with Tao-Somchai Khemglad, a well-known Thai athlete and actor.

The “Laguna Phuket Triathlon” is set to take place at “Laguna Grove,” a race track at Laguna Phuket that adheres to the highest international safety standards. The event’s standout feature is its distinctive race route, showcasing the breathtaking landscape of the Andaman Sea, a pristine lake, nature trails, and lush scenery. The competition includes a 1.8km swim in the Andaman Sea and lagoon, a 55km bike ride through Phuket‘s hilly, and a 12km run through the scenic grounds of Laguna Phuket.

The event will feature three categories: triathlon, sprint triathlon, and duathlon. The excitement kicks off with the first triathletes starting at 6:30 a.m. and concludes (cut-off for all distances) around 12:30 p.m. The day will be wrapped up with a time announcement event at 6:00 p.m. Throughout the competition, the organizing team, professionals, and the renowned sports commentator “Whit Raymond” (Whit Raymond) will add a touch of color and expertise, ensuring a well-supervised and lively event. The theme is ‘You are a legend.’ Whether you’re a pro or a first-timer, this event is open to all who dream of making their mark through discipline and determination.

Mr. Paul Wilson, Vice President and Deputy Managing Director of Laguna Phuket said, “This Laguna Phuket Triathlon is a testament to the outstanding collaboration across all sectors involved – from our tireless organizers to our supportive sponsors; Phuket Province, TAT, Thai Airways, and our dedicated volunteers to our passionate participants. We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional event back again, where it has been a cornerstone of the sporting calendar for nearly three decades. I express my deepest gratitude to all those involved in making this grand comeback possible, and I wish all participants a thrilling and memorable experience. Next year in 2024 Laguna Phuket Triathlon is its 30th Anniversary I would like to invite everyone to celebrate the event together. Thank you, and may the Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2023 be a resounding success for everyone involved.”

Mr. Aumnuay Pinsuwan, Vice Governor of Phuket said “The competition aims to enhance Phuket Island’s prominence and its status as a notable event destination. With a strong economy and world-class infrastructure, Phuket is ideal for hosting events like the Laguna Phuket Triathlon, further establishing itself as a thriving tourist and sports tourism hub. Thanks to the organizers and supporters. I encourage residents to warmly welcome global participants, contributing to the creation of memorable experiences. This collective effort will strengthen Phuket’s position as a premier sports destination. Wishing all athletes success in their competition,”

The “Laguna Phuket Triathlon” is renowned worldwide as an international triathlon event. Over the years, it has attracted a multitude of highly skilled triathletes from various corners of the globe. The Southeast Asia’s longest-running and most successful triathlon event, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon was listed by global awards.

This year, The Laguna Phuket Triathlon is ready for its 29th edition, thanks to pivotal collaborations with several national heavyweights. These include Phuket Province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sports Authority of Thailand under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Thai Airways, among others.

Moreover, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon contributes significantly to promoting sports tourism in the region. Sports tourism, as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tourism industry, plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth. The Laguna Phuket Triathlon, attracting athletes from all corners of the globe, generates substantial revenue for local businesses and has a good positive impact on our community. In addition, this event promotes healthy lifestyles, physical activity, and a sense of community pride. It is an event that goes beyond the racecourse, leaving a lasting impact on both participants and the local community.