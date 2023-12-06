Exploring Paradise: Seychelles Mega FAM Trip Unveils Enchanting Beauty Within

The four-day event aimed to spotlight the incredible beauty and cultural richness of the Seychelles islands. From the warm welcome reception to experiential tours and cultural soirees, the itinerary was carefully designed to immerse the participants in the unique charm of the Seychellois way of life.

The Constance Ephelia Resort, nestled on the picturesque Mahé Island, served as the perfect host venue for the Seychelles Mega FAM trip. The event kick-started with a grand welcome reception, where participants were greeted by Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, and her team.

The event also saw the presence of the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis and representatives from local Destination Management Companies supporting the event, including Creole Travel Services, Mason’s Travel, Seven Degree South, Summer Rain Tours, and Silverpearl.

The welcome reception provided an excellent opportunity for participants to network and connect with each other. Industry professionals, travel agents, and members of the media were able to share their experiences and discuss Seychelles’ potential as a top tourist destination. The relaxed and friendly atmosphere set the tone for the rest of the event, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the participants.

One of the highlights of the Seychelles Mega FAM trip was the two-day experiential tour, which allowed participants to explore the breathtaking beauty of the islands. The tour included visits to various properties around Mahé, offering a glimpse into the luxurious accommodations available in Seychelles, including Hilton Labriz on Silhouette Island, Hilton Northolme, and Laïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, on Mahé.

When experiencing the Hilton Labriz on Silhouette Island, the group was greeted with the rhythms of live music and the elegant movements of the Seychelles traditional dancing. Participants were urged to immerse themselves in the local culture through a range of interesting events as the celebration proceeded. The day began with a delightful cooking lesson, where participants learned how to prepare a traditional dish, followed by a creative craft-making session in the picturesque setting of Cafe Dauban. Every moment was designed to provide a rich and authentic experience, ranging from a property tour to a rum tasting session, snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters, and leisurely cycling around the island. The day culminated in a delectable meal, complemented by the vibrant sounds of local music.

On the final day, participants had the privilege of exploring Victoria, the capital city, immersing themselves in the local culture and heritage. The highlight of the day was a delicious creole lunch at the famous “Marie-Antoinette” restaurant, known for its authentic Seychellois cuisine.

The visit to Victoria allowed participants to witness the harmonious blend of traditional and modern influences in Seychellois society. From colonial-era landmarks to the bustling Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke market, the city offered insight into the rich history and cultural diversity of the islands. The participants left Victoria with a deeper appreciation for Seychelles and its people.

The Experience Seychelles Mega FAM trip concluded at the iconic Cap Lazare Nature Reserve with a captivating cultural soiree, where participants were treated to a showcase of the rich cultural tapestry of the islands. The event featured traditional music, dance performances, local delicacies, local crafts and arts, giving participants a taste of the vibrant Seychellois heritage. The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde graced the occasion, adding a touch of prestige to the event.

As the sun set over Cap Lazare, an enchanting Creole Moutya night unfolded. Moutya, a traditional dance form of Seychelles, filled the air with infectious rhythms, captivating the audience. Participants joined the festivities, immersing themselves in the vibrant energy of the Seychellois culture. The cultural soiree provided a unique opportunity to witness the true essence of Seychelles and its warm, welcoming people.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin stated, “The inaugural Tourism Seychelles Mega FAM trip concluded on a high note, leaving participants with unforgettable memories and a renewed enthusiasm for promoting Seychelles as a top tourist destination.”

“The event successfully showcased the natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and vibrant culture of the islands.”

“The warm hospitality and captivating experiences offered during the trip have undoubtedly piqued the interest of industry professionals, travel agents, and media representatives.”

On December 2, six press members had an exclusive opportunity to visit the upcoming Wardorf Astoria on Platte Island, scheduled to open in February 2024. This special attraction provided a sneak peek into the luxurious amenities and stunning surroundings awaiting future guests, heightening excitement about Seychelles as a premier tourist destination.

As the participants departed, they carried with them the essence of Seychelles – a unique destination that offers a perfect blend of pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and a rich cultural heritage. The success of the Seychelles Mega FAM trip sets the stage for a promising future for tourism in the archipelago. With its unparalleled beauty and warm hospitality, Seychelles is poised to become a must-visit destination for travelers seeking an extraordinary experience.

The Experience Seychelles Mega Fam event has received significant support from local partners, including three prominent hotel properties – Constance Hotels & Resorts, Constance Ephelia Resorts, Hilton Seychelles, and Laïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Additionally, four Destination Management Companies, namely Creole Travel Services, Masons Travels, 7 Degree South, and Summer Rain Tours, actively participated as partners.

Air Seychelles, the national airline, along with Seychelles Breweries and Trois Freres Distillery, also contributed to the success of the mega event.