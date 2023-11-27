Exploring Cancun: Activities and Cancun Airport Transportation Options

However, the reality is that Cancun offers a plethora of activities beyond just spending an afternoon on the beach.

Cancun is indeed a dream destination for many travelers. Upon arriving at Cancun Airport, you quickly realize that the adventure begins, offering you a variety of activity options, and Cancun airport transportation options.

Before sharing information about the activities in Cancun, you must be familiar with the transportation options available at Cancun Airport to ensure a smooth journey to your hotel destination.

Transportation at Cancun Airport

The Cancun Airport will be your main view of this amazing region, serving as the gateway to the Yucatan Peninsula. In addition, the airport offers amenities to expedite your arrival, including restaurant services, ATMs (cash machines), and more. All of these are designed to cater to travelers’ needs before embarking on their adventure.

Regarding transportation at the airport, there are numerous options available to take you anywhere you desire, from Cancun Downtown to various destinations in the Riviera Maya.

Private Transfers

This option is perfect if you prefer not to share transportation with people you don’t know. Traveling with private transportation is more comfortable and reliable because you’ll advance your trip when you book the transportation.

Besides, choosing this transportation ensures a journey with bilingual drivers making the journey more comfortable. It’s worth mentioning that booking private transportation has a lot of advantages that you might expect. For example, you won’t have to wait long hours at Cancun Airport, when you land at the airport a driver will be waiting for you from the airport, and you choose your destination (hotel, Airbnb, or hostel), the date, and schedule of your service. Importantly, you’ll enjoy your journey with your friends, family, or your party.

If you are looking for private transfers, we recommend the Cancun Airport Transportation services.

Taxi Services

At Cancun Airport, it is very common to see taxis parked outside. Taxis are another alternative transportation that can take you to your destination, but it’s important to know the costs before getting into the vehicle. Therefore, we recommend asking first.

Car Rental

This cancun airport transportation is an excellent option if you prefer to explore the city at your own pace. Many companies offer a wide range of options for all budgets and a variety of vehicles.

Bus ADO

The Bus ADO will take you to Cancun downtown as its arrival point. This option won’t take you directly to your hotel destination, but its advantage is that you can explore the streets in the center.

Maya Train

The Maya Train will become the new means of transportation starting December 1st when it begins operations. This expansion means visitors will have more options to travel from Cancun Airport and explore attractive tourist spots such as magical towns, archaeological sites, and beaches in Cancun and the Riviera Maya.

If you choose to move on the Maya Train, you should know that you’ll experience a journey with all the comforts. This train will have coffee services, bathrooms, air conditioning, and panoramic windows.

Activities in Cancun

Now, let’s talk about the activities you must do when you arrive in Cancun, beyond enjoying the beaches. For this reason, we provide you with a list of things to do in this paradise located in the Caribbean.

Cancun Nightlife: The nightlife in Cancun is a wonderful thing to do that you should consider when visiting here. As you enter the Hotel Zone, you’ll discover a paradise filled with numerous discotheques and bars with its unique theme. We recommend visiting Coco Bongo, Mandala, and The City, their vibrant ambiance will create unforgettable entertaining moments. Swin in the Cenotes: The route of Cenotes is located in the Riviera Maya, therefore you shouldn’t forget to explore these wonders. Take a dip in renowned such as Cenote Las Mojarras, Cenote Siete Bocas, Cenote Kin Há, and Cenote La Noria. Visit the Archaeological Sites: The Archaeological Sites are known for their rich history of the Mayan Civilization. Among the most recognized in the Yucatan Peninsula are Chichen Itzá, Ruins of Tulum, Cobá, Ek Balam, and Calakmul. Don’t miss the opportunity to delve into the ancient Mayan Civilization, taking a tour of its buildings and history. Zip Lining: Experience the thrill of zip-lining in Cancun. Different parks offer special packages for you, such as Xplor, Selvatica, and Ventura Park. Don’t miss out on this new adventure.

Conclusion

Cancun boasts numerous attractions for tourists. Before embarking on your adventure in this Caribbean paradise, ensure a comfortable and relaxing trip by arranging transportation from Cancun Airport to your hotel. Regardless of the transportation option you choose for comfort, if you prefer private transportation services, Cancun Airport Transportation is an excellent choice. They have been providing transfer services for over 20 years.