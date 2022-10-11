Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News People Tourism Travel Wire News United Kingdom

Explorer Levison Wood to speak at World Travel Market London

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
image courtesy of WTM
UK explorer, best-selling author, photographer, filmmaker Levison Wood to share stories from inspiring adventures in over 100 countries

He will be taking the Future Stage at World Travel Market London on Monday, November 7, at 12:15–13:15.

The British Army Major has been described by The Times as “Britain’s best-loved adventurer”, while TV travel legend Michael Palin says: “Levison Wood has breathed new life into adventure travel.”

Highlights of Levison’s expeditions, which were all documented in Channel 4 and Discovery series,’ include walking the 4,250-mile length of the Nile that took nine months; a six-month journey of over 1,700 miles from Afghanistan to Bhutan; walking 1,800 miles along the length of Central America from Mexico to Colombia; hitchhiking the Silk Road and circumnavigating the Arabian Peninsula.

Along the way he has learned the importance of conservation, gained deep understanding of different cultures and has trailed migrating elephants – documented in his book The Last Giants and on Channel 4 in the series Walking with Elephants.

“The Art of Exploration,” Lev’s recent book, brings together his many lessons from the road.

It covers how we can all benefit from applying the philosophy of travel and the Art of Exploration to our normal everyday routines. Lev will be embarking on a 12-date theatre tour this month, sharing his knowledge and experiences with UK audiences.

Released this summer, Lev’s latest publication saw him curate an anthology of the best writing about endurance, adventure, survival and exploration. ‘Endurance’ features 100 extracts of non-fiction and fiction about the most astonishing acts of human endurance.

World Travel Market London Exhibition Director, Juliette Losardo, said:
“Levison sees travel through a truly unique lens, and has untaken journeys many of us could only dream of. He’s circumnavigated the Arabian Peninsula, hitch-hiked the Silk Road and walked the length of the Himalayas! In November, he’ll be joining us at ExCeL London to inspire our audiences and explain why ‘off the beaten track’ experiences have a firm place in the future of leisure tourism.

“He has also demonstrated how a passion for travel can be a force for good – furthering ones understanding of the world and the many different cultures that inhabit it.”

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts.

Next live event: Monday, November 7-9, 2022, at ExCel London

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face to face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

