Explore Tulum: 10 Things To Do

Tulum is a destination with a chic bohemian atmosphere, white sand beaches, Mayan ruins and crystal clear cenotes that has become a must-see destination in Mexico for travelers looking for a paradise away from the All-Inclusive hotels of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Although Tulum is not a very big destination, there are plenty of things to see and do within it. In order for you to enjoy its beaches, beach clubs, restaurants, and stores and take a thousand pictures with total calm, we recommend staying here for a minimum of 4 or 5 days.

In this article, we show you a list of the best things to do and places to visit in this fantastic destination, so you can better organize your trip to Tulum.

Top 10 Things Activities To Do In Tulum

Wondering what to do in Tulum during this vacation? Find out below!

Visit the Mayan ruins of Tulum

One of the most emblematic places of this destination you cannot miss is the Tulum ruins. This fortified city was dedicated to the cult of the Descending God and was a strategic place of land and maritime trade for the Mayans.

It is located in Tulum National Park and here you can see: The wall with the watchtowers; The Castle facing the sea; The Temple of the Frescoes; The Temple of the Descending God; The House of the Columns, House of Halach Uinic, House of Chultún, House of the Cenote, etc.

Get to know Kaan Luum Lagoon

Just 15 minutes from Tulum, near the Sian Ka’an Reserve, you can find the Kaan Luum Lagoon, a lake of green and blue tones with a cenote of more than 80 m depth. It is considered one of the best-kept secrets of the Mayan jungle.

Enjoy Paraiso Beach

Playa Paraiso is located just 1 km from the ruins of Tulum National Park. The waters of this beach are calm, and thanks to the nearby reef, this is an excellent place to snorkel and observe marine fauna such as turtles and fish.

Here you will also find the famous leaning palm tree, an iconic place in Tulum where you can take a picture.

Dive into a Mayan cenote

Tulum is home to the most fantastic cenotes in Cancun and Riviera Maya. You can’t miss visiting the most popular ones such as: Gran Cenote, Cenote Calavera, Cenote Dos Ojos, Cenote Corazon del Paraiso, and many more.

When visiting a cenote, it is advisable to bring your own snorkeling equipment, as in most of them, you will be able to explore fantastic subway landscapes.

Enjoy a hotel in Tulum

Tulum has beautiful hotels that will surprise you with their magnificent facilities and unique natural landscapes. Some of them are Ahau Tulum, Copal Tulum Hotel and AZULIK Tulum.

To get from Cancun International Airport to Tulum Hotels, it is recommended to book a Cancun Private Transportation service.

Visit the Sian Ka’an Reserve

Sian Ka’an, the largest biosphere reserve in the Mexican Caribbean, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO has kilometers of virgin beaches, mangroves, cenotes, and fauna, making it a true paradise.

It is located on the road to the Cancun Hotel Zone, so it is advisable to book a Cancun to Tulum shuttle service to get there.

Take a bike ride in Tulum

Tulum has a pleasant climate and great accessibility to its main tourist attractions, which makes it an ideal place for a bike ride while enjoying the beautiful natural scenery.

Some cenotes, such as Gran Cenote, have bike paths nearby to ride quietly with the best company.

Eat some local food

In Tulum, you can enjoy small and discreet local restaurants with authentic and tasty Mexican food. The area is known for its cuisine, brimming with spicy, sweet, and savory flavors. Don’t miss out on some delicious tacos, salbutes, panuchos, and tamales.

Within the Tulum downtown, you will find La Chiapaneca, a famous local food stand that you will love. You can also find popular restaurants such as Rosa Negra, Bal Nak’, Parole Ristorante, Casa Banana and more.

Take a yoga class

Tulum is the ideal destination to relax, so here you can find the best places to do yoga surrounded by nature. In this place, there are several yoga studios that you would like, such as Tribal Tulum.

Browse Tulum Boutique Shops

If shopping is your thing during your vacation, you can find numerous hippie-inspired clothing boutiques in Tulum. Most of them are located along Tulum southern beach road; just keep in mind that prices are usually in dollars.

Now that you know everything you can do in Tulum, it’s time to start putting together your itinerary. Don’t forget that to get to this destination and tour it properly; it is advisable to book a Cancun Airport Transportation service. This way, you can have a more enjoyable trip, and better enjoy all the attractions that Tulum has for you.

