Exploitation of Children in Travel and Tourism: What It Is, Why It Persists, and How to Stop It?

Tourism connects the world. It can also shield those who harm the most vulnerable—unless the sector decides, collectively and consistently, that children’s rights are non-negotiable. Ending sexual exploitation of children in travel and tourism is not a single policy or training—it’s a culture: of awareness, swift reporting, survivor-centered response, and relentless improvement. Every company, worker, and traveler can help build that culture, one decision at a time.

Childhood should never be a destination for abuse. Yet across the world, offenders continue to use travel, tourism, and related digital platforms to groom, coerce, traffic, and exploit children. This phenomenon—often abbreviated as SECTT (Sexual Exploitation of Children in Travel and Tourism)—is not confined to any one country, price point, or type of traveler. It happens in budget guesthouses and luxury resorts, in urban nightlife districts and rural attractions, on short-term rental platforms and in private vehicles booked through apps. Combating it requires clarity, coordination, and courage from the entire ecosystem: governments, companies, workers, communities, and travelers.

What SECTT Looks Like Today

SECTT includes a spectrum of crimes against anyone under 18: grooming and solicitation; paying or coercing a child for sexual acts; trafficking for sexual purposes; producing, sharing, or consuming child sexual abuse material (CSAM); and livestreamed abuse. Travel is often the enabling layer. Offenders use the anonymity of movement, the convenience of cash and third-party bookings, and the reach of social media and encrypted messaging to find children and mask their tracks.

Contrary to the stereotype of a “foreign sex tourist,” offenders can be locals, domestic or international travelers, expatriates, businesspeople, or organized networks. Some target children opportunistically; others plan trips specifically to offend in places where enforcement is weak or corruption offers cover. Technology collapses distance: grooming can begin online months before a trip, and abuse can be broadcast in real time across borders.

Why Sexual Abuse of Children in Tourism Persists?

Structural vulnerabilities. Poverty, social exclusion, displacement, and weak child-protection systems increase risk. In some destinations, rapid tourism growth outpaces regulation, leaving gaps in oversight and safeguarding.

Power imbalances. Offenders leverage age, gender, income, and social status differences. Children in street-connected contexts, working in informal tourism roles, or separated from caregivers face heightened exposure.

Fragmented accountability. Tourism is a web of suppliers—hotels, short-term rentals, tour operators, transport, payment processors, advertising platforms. When responsibility is diffused, action stalls.

Digital acceleration. From private messaging to hidden services, offenders exploit tools designed for convenience and privacy. Meanwhile, frontline staff may lack training to recognize digital red flags (e.g., guests filming minors, unusual device setups, or repeated “do not disturb” requests).

The Legal and Ethical Baseline on Child Protection in Tourism?

Most countries criminalize the sexual exploitation of children, often with extraterritorial provisions allowing the prosecution of citizens for crimes committed abroad. International standards reinforce these obligations: the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol require states to outlaw the sale of children, child prostitution, and child pornography; ILO Convention No. 182 classifies commercial sexual exploitation as a worst form of child labor. In the tourism sector, ethics frameworks underscore duties to protect human rights. For businesses, this is not just a moral imperative—it is a compliance risk touching licensing, contracts, AML/CTF controls, and reputational survival.

The Tourism Supply Chain: Where Risk Emerges for Sexual Exploitation of Children?

Accommodation: Evasion of guest registration, cash payments, repeated short stays, frequent room changes, or “walk-in” bookings at odd hours.

Short-term rentals: Lack of on-site staff and identity checks; hosts unaware of safeguarding duties.

Transport: Private vehicles used for clandestine movement; drivers pressured to "look the other way."

Tours, nightlife, events: Loopholes around age verification; informal intermediaries steering clients to minors.

Loopholes around age verification; informal intermediaries steering clients to minors. Digital platforms: Listings, messaging, payments, and targeted ads can be misused to find and access children or monetize CSAM.

What Effective Action Looks Like To Stop Exploitation of Children in Tourism?

1) Governance and Policy

Adopt a clear, public child-safeguarding policy with zero tolerance for exploitation. Define scope (employees, contractors, franchisees, hosts, and suppliers). Tie compliance to contracts and licensing. Name a senior accountable owner and a cross-functional taskforce (operations, risk, legal, HR, product, trust & safety).

2) Screening and Training

Recruitment: Background checks where lawful; role-based vetting for high-risk posts (front desk, security, drivers).

Staff training: Practical, scenario-based modules tailored to job functions—recognizing indicators, documenting concerns, and reporting without delay. Refresh annually and during peak seasons.

Practical, scenario-based modules tailored to job functions—recognizing indicators, documenting concerns, and reporting without delay. Refresh annually and during peak seasons. Supplier onboarding: Require suppliers and franchisees to designate safeguarding leads, train staff, and report incidents.

3) Procedures and Reporting

Visible pathways: Post reporting instructions for staff and guests in back-of-house areas, apps, and booking confirmations.

Escalation flow: Clear, time-bound steps from observation to notification of management, child-protection hotlines, and law enforcement where appropriate.

Clear, time-bound steps from observation to notification of management, child-protection hotlines, and law enforcement where appropriate. Evidence handling: Staff must never confront suspected offenders alone or collect illegal material; they should record observable facts (date, time, room/vehicle, description) and preserve CCTV per policy.

4) Product and Platform Design

Identity and age assurance: Stronger ID checks at booking/check-in; verifiable age controls for age-restricted venues and experiences.

Safety nudges: In-app prompts reminding guests and hosts of zero-tolerance policies and reporting tools, particularly in high-risk contexts.

In-app prompts reminding guests and hosts of zero-tolerance policies and reporting tools, particularly in high-risk contexts. Detection and moderation: Trust & safety teams using signals like repeated last-minute bookings, abnormal messaging patterns, or device-heavy setups, balanced with privacy laws and due process.

5) Community and Survivor-Centered Partnerships

Work with credible child-protection NGOs and social services to support responses and survivors. Fund locally led prevention programs—safe transport, youth employment pathways, helplines, and awareness campaigns. Include survivor input in policy design to ensure dignity, confidentiality, and trauma-informed practices.

6) Measurement and Accountability

Track leading and lagging indicators: staff training coverage; number and timeliness of reports; outcomes of referrals; supplier compliance rates; audit findings. Publish annual transparency summaries (without compromising cases) to build trust and learning.

For Frontline Workers: Recognizing Red Flags for Exploitation of Children in Tourism

An adult with a child who appears fearful, coached, or controlled; mismatched stories about their relationship.

Attempts to bypass registration or present inconsistent IDs; requests for rooms far from the front desk or near exits; frequent “do not disturb.”

Cash payments at unusual hours; multiple short bookings; heavy foot traffic to one room.

Sexualized photography or filming of a minor; possession of large amounts of recording equipment for short stays.

Third parties loitering and recruiting near properties, transport hubs, or beaches.

Indicators never prove guilt on their own. But patterns plus context should trigger discreet documentation and immediate reporting per policy.