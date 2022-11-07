Experts to Unveil Tourism Panel on Climate Change at COP27

Experts will launch the ‘Foundation Framework’ for the first-of-its-kind Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC) during COP27.

The newly-established Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC) will present its ‘Foundation Framework’ on November 10, during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

TPCC will provide regular assessments of the travel & tourism sector and objective metrics to decision-makers worldwide. TPCC’s body of work will support tourism climate action.

The Tourism Panel on Climate Change represents a new era of global collaboration across academia, business, and civil society, with the mission “to inform and rapidly advance science-based climate action across the global tourism system in support of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement”.

The solutions-oriented TPCC will systematically review, analyze, and distill climate change-related science to support and accelerate climate action throughout the travel & tourism sector.

Together its 60+ experts, representing more than 30 countries, will deliver:

The first Science Assessment of tourism and climate change relevant knowledge in more than 15 years on emission trends, climate impacts, and solutions for mitigation and adaptation to support climate-resilient tourism development globally, regionally, and nationally.

A climate action Stocktake, using a new set of peer-reviewed and open-source indicators that track key connections between climate change and tourism, including progress on sector commitments in support of Paris Agreement goals.

A series of leading-edge thought pieces — Horizon Papers — on the critical issues at the intersection of climate change and tourism mitigation and adaptation.

The Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC) was created by the Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC) led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to support tourism’s transition to net-zero emissions and climate-resilient tourism development.

More information about the outputs of the TPCC, the 60+ tourism, and climate change experts, as well as the vision, mission, and modus operandi of the TPCC, will be released when Professors Daniel Scott, Susanne Becken, and Geoffrey Lipman — long-time climate and sustainability leaders — present the TPCC’s Foundation Framework in a COP27 side event on November 10.

TPCC’s three-member Executive has wide-ranging expertise at the intersection of tourism, climate change, and sustainability.

Professor Daniel Scott – Professor and Research Chair in Climate & Society, University of Waterloo (Canada); Contributing author and reviewer for the Third, Fourth and Fifth PICC Assessment Reports and Special Report on 1.5°

Professor Susanne Becken – Professor of Sustainable Tourism, Griffith University (Australia) and the University of Surrey (UK); Winner of UNWTO’s Ulysses Prize; Contributing author to the Fourth and Fifth IPCC Assessment Reports

Professor Geoffrey Lipman – Envoy for STGC; former Assistant Secretary General UNWTO; former Executive Director IATA; current President SUNx Malta; Co-author of books on Green Growth & Travelism & EIU Studies on Air Transport

The Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC)

The Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC) is a neutral body of more than 60 tourism and climate scientists and experts who will provide a current-state assessment of the sector and objective metrics to public and private sector decision-makers worldwide. It will produce regular assessments in line with the UNFCCC COP programs and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC)

The Sustainable Tourism Global Center (STGC) is the world’s first multi-country, a multi-stakeholder global coalition that will lead, accelerate, and track the tourism industry’s transition to net-zero emissions, as well as drive action to protect nature and support communities. It will enable the transition while delivering knowledge, tools, financing mechanisms, and innovation stimulation into the tourism sector.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

The STGC was announced by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during the Saudi Green Initiative in October 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia then led a panel discussion during COP26 (November 2021) in Glasgow, United Kingdom, to elaborate on how the Center will deliver on its mandate with founding country representatives and experts from partner international organizations.

More on Tourism Panel on Climate Change (TPCC)

Contact: [email protected] | Website: www.tpcc.info

