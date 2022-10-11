Experience the enchantment of the Galapagos

Galapagos It is the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where penguins can be seen in their natural habitat.

The Galapagos Islands are a bucket list destination for nature lovers and seasoned travelers alike.

Mytourec and Metropolitan Touring have come together to offer exclusive packages for their specialized expedition vessels, land and sea combinations and custom-designed packages.

Reasons to visit the islands include:

Ninety-seven percent of the islands’ land mass is national park, and the surrounding waters are a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Visitors can walk in Charles Darwin’s footsteps by exploring the islands and sites he visited in 1835 inspiring him to develop the theory of natural selection.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The opportunity to see seabirds including red-footed, blue-footed and Nazca boobies.

It is the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where penguins can be seen in their natural habitat.

Snorkel or scuba dive to see more than 800 species of sea life, including snails, octopus, cuttlefish, oysters and squid, and a colorful variety of 400 types of fish.

Observe endemic marine iguanas as they swim and sunbathe on the beach and rocky shores.

Stroll in the same fields with Galapagos giant tortoises, many that have been around for more than a century.

Meet the green sea turtles that are rumored to have swum the ocean and walked the beaches with dinosaurs.

Swim with sea lions and dolphins as they play in the waves.

Great weather all year, with the hot season from December to May, and the dry season from June to November.