The Local Eye Experience invites travelers to see Jordan through the eyes of its people. Guided by Jordanians Mona Naffa and Luma Qusus, this story-rich journey blends heritage, food, faith, and community, offering authentic encounters, family traditions, and immersive moments that reveal the true soul of Jordan.

There is a special kind of magic that happens when you experience a place not as a tourist, but through the eyes of those who call it home. The Local Eye Experience is built on that magic — a story-driven journey across Jordan created by two passionate Jordanians: Mona Naffa, from the historic city of Salt, and Luma Qusus, from the mosaic-filled town of Madaba.

More than a tour, The Local Eye Experience is a heartfelt exchange — a chance to walk the same cobblestone streets as generations before, taste dishes passed down from grandmothers, and hear stories shared by the people who keep Jordan’s cultural heartbeat alive. It is an immersion into Jordan’s living heritage, guided not by maps but by memory, tradition, and personal connection.

Experience Jordan Tourism the Way Locals Live It

A Mission Rooted in Authenticity

At the core of The Local Eye Experience is a mission led by Mona and Luma: to share Jordan’s rich heritage, culture, and spirit through a genuine local perspective. Their curated journeys go far beyond conventional sightseeing. Guests are invited behind the scenes to discover hidden gems, meet artisans and families, and savor the personal favorites that have shaped Mona and Luma’s own understanding of Jordan.

Each program is designed to foster authentic encounters through educational activities, community engagement, and support for grassroots businesses. Whether learning mosaic-making in Madaba, visiting women-led cooperatives in Salt and Jerash, or sharing stories over a home-cooked meal, travelers are immersed in the traditions that define Jordan’s identity.

“Our goal is to foster meaningful human connections and cross-cultural understanding,” Mona and Luma explain. “Through shared experiences and storytelling, we hope to inspire empathy, respect, and a deeper appreciation for humanity.”

Walking in the Footsteps of Heritage

The journey often begins in Salt, Jordan’s first capital and Mona’s father’s hometown. Here, guests wander through winding alleyways, visit family homes, and experience the warmth of hospitality for which the city has been known for centuries. Every corner offers a tale — a memory of the past woven into the fabric of daily life.

In Madaba, Luma’s hometown, faith, art, and history converge. Known as the City of Mosaics, Madaba offers masterpieces of Byzantine craftsmanship, panoramic views from Mount Nebo — where Moses is believed to have seen the Promised Land — and the sacred Baptism Site on the Jordan River. Each location is a living testament to Jordan’s deep biblical heritage.

Beyond the Famous Sites: Jordan’s Living Stories

Of course, The Local Eye Experience includes Jordan’s iconic destinations:

Petra , the rose-red wonder carved into sandstone cliffs

, the rose-red wonder carved into sandstone cliffs Wadi Rum , the cinematic desert landscape beloved by filmmakers

, the cinematic desert landscape beloved by filmmakers The Red Sea , known for vibrant coral reefs and peaceful shores

, known for vibrant coral reefs and peaceful shores Jerash , one of the world’s best-preserved Roman cities

, one of the world’s best-preserved Roman cities Amman, where ancient civilizations meet modern rhythms

Yet what truly sets the experience apart is the people. Mona and Luma believe that the heart of travel reveals itself around the dinner table. Guests dine with Jordanian families, taste dishes passed down through generations, and listen to stories that spark reflection and connection. These moments transform visits into friendships and travelers into lifelong admirers of Jordan.

A Celebration of Local Flavors and Craftsmanship

Food, in Jordan, is storytelling in its most delicious form. Guests enjoy fresh, wholesome meals and learn about the significance of mansaf, the national dish symbolizing hospitality and generosity. They venture through lively markets rich with colors and aromas, discovering handwoven rugs, ceramics, olive oil, spices, and Dead Sea treasures — each crafted with purpose and passion.

Supporting these artisans is central to The Local Eye Experience. Every purchase and every visit helps sustain families, preserve ancient skills, and empower small businesses across Jordan.

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Come and See Jordan Through a Local Eye

For Mona and Luma, The Local Eye Experience is more than a journey — it is an invitation to understand the soul of Jordan. It is about listening to stories rarely told in guidebooks, witnessing the rhythm of everyday life, and discovering how deeply intertwined faith, culture, and community are in this land.

The Local Eye Experience is a changemaker — a bridge connecting visitors with the authentic beauty of Jordan, seen through the eyes of those who live it every day.

Curated by Mona Naffa & Luma Qusus

Managed by KINDA Travel