Experience All Things Paranormal During Virginia City’s Hauntober

Whatever is in the recipe for a haunted town, Virginia City, Nevada, has it in spades. The historic mining town, located just 25 minutes from Reno, was once a booming metropolis, responsible for millions of dollars in silver and gold ore and the largest city between Denver and San Francisco. Perhaps there’s something about these hills those miners didn’t want to leave behind, because tales of hauntings and paranormal experiences in this town have been plentiful as far back as the history books go.
