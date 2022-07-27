Expedia is still selling vacation packages to Zatoka, in the Odessa region of Southern Ukraine. Russia bombed and destroyed Zatoka today.

Today Expedia is offering vacation packages to Zatoka, Ukraine, on its website. They are now behind times because Zatoka yesterday was destroyed by Russia.

Expedia says: You can select from various Zatoka packages, such as a rental car, flight, and hotel. You can also book a hotel with a flight or a rental car. Once you’ve made your booking, you can add fun stuff like activities and tours. Whatever your dream Zatoka trip looks like, get set to save!

Zatoka before the Russian attack

Escape the stresses of everyday life and let your mind, body, and soul completely relax on your Zatoka vacation.

Few things are more refreshing than a cool ocean breeze and the soothing melody of waves crashing onto the shore. Organize your trip to Zatoka easily by locking in one of our Zatoka vacation deals. Many tourists base themselves near Zatoka Beach, a local highlight just 5 miles (8 km) from the city center.

Russia attacked the bridge connecting Zatoka and portions of the resort town Tuesday

Tripadvisor has 1285 reviews of Zatoka Hotels, Attractions, and Restaurants, making it your best Zatoka resource according to their evaluation. However, TripAdvisor advised not to travel to Ukraine at this time.

Zatoka is an urban-type settlement in Karolino-Bugaz Hromada, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, in southwestern Ukraine. The settlement is a local beach resort. Additionally, Zatoka contains a small port named Buhaz, which has a single pier and is part of the Port of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky. The population of Zatoka is 1,959.

Ukraine’s military reported that Russian missiles struck areas of the Ukrainian Black Sea coast on Tuesday.

The attacks hit multiple locations, including the Odesa region and port infrastructure in nearby Mykolaiv.

Scream.travel released a post by World Tourism Network member Mariana Oleskiv, Chairperson at the State Agency for Tourism Development, Ukraine. She is frustrated.

Zatoka is a beautiful resort in the Odesa, Ukraine region.

People were living there, tourists were coming for vacation.

Russia is a terror state.

The Ukrainian government released a video Tuesday that shows widespread damage from a Russian missile that struck Zatoka, a key coastal resort town south of Odesa.

Tourism is supposed to be a business of peace!