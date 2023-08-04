Exodus Travels Supports Elephant Conservation Efforts

Exodus Travels’ ‘Free to Roam’ elephant conservation project is based in Tsavo National Park in Kenya, a major wilderness area that is home to the country’s largest population of elephants.

Working together with on-the-ground conservation experts Tsavo Trust and the Tofauti Foundation, the project is designed to reduce human-wildlife conflict and educate local people on the benefits of wildlife conservation through the introduction of the innovative 10% Fence Plan, which was designed to prevent crop raiding and livestock predation and, in turn, increase food security for the people that call this area home.