Exodus Travels Supports Elephant Conservation Efforts

Add Comment
50 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Exodus Travels’ ‘Free to Roam’ elephant conservation project is based in Tsavo National Park in Kenya, a major wilderness area that is home to the country’s largest population of elephants.

Working together with on-the-ground conservation experts Tsavo Trust and the Tofauti Foundation, the project is designed to reduce human-wildlife conflict and educate local people on the benefits of wildlife conservation through the introduction of the innovative 10% Fence Plan, which was designed to prevent crop raiding and livestock predation and, in turn, increase food security for the people that call this area home.

