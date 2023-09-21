Exodus Travels Renamed Exodus Adventure Travels

Exodus Travels has announced the changing of its name to Exodus Adventure Travels.

Exodus Adventure Travels is part of Travelopia, the world’s largest collection of experiential travel brands.

In recent years, adventure tourism has grown significantly based in increased interest in active experiences including hiking, cycling, walking and cultural and wildlife experiences. The industry is expected to grow on a compound annual rate of more than 28 percent in the next 10 years based on a recent AMR report.