Exhibiting in Hong Kong, it is a Trend Again

The Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association (HKECIA) survey indicates a continuous rebound in the momentum of exhibition activities.

Hong Kong hosted 121 large-scale exhibitions. Of these, “Trade” or “Trade and Consumer” recorded a 9.6% increase over the number from 2023.

Of the 121 large-scale exhibitions, 80 were categorized as either “Trade” or “Trade and Consumer” exhibitions.

That number is up from 73 in 2023, reflecting the ongoing progress of Hong Kong’s exhibition industry recovery after the pandemic. Attendee numbers at these exhibitions increased year-on-year, with the number of exhibiting companies rising by 13.9%, from over 45,000 to nearly 52,000. In comparison, the number of visitors increased by 4.5% to over 1.46 million. However, the exhibitor space rented by exhibitors decreased by 6.8% to nearly 830,000 sqm.