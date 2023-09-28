Evia Helicopter Crash: Rescue Operation Underway

A search and rescue operation has begun off the cost of northern Evia, the second largest island of Greece, to find the victims of a helicopter crash that happened this morning. The helicoper crashed into the sea on Thursday morning.

The coast guard and private vessels are involved in the operation. Additionally, an Army Aviation helicopter and scuba divers are part of the effort. This operation istaking place in an area currently gripped by storm Elias.

A private Agusta A109 helicopter with possibly two people on board disappeared from radar over Achladi Beach on the island, near Agia Anna. The helicopter was originally flying from Afidnes to Volos’ industrial region but had to make a temporary landing in Mantoudi due to bad weather before resuming its journey to Volos.

