Short News Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN Greece Travel NewsBrief Safer Travel

Evia Helicopter Crash: Rescue Operation Underway

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Evia Helicopter Crash,helicopter crash, Evia Helicopter Crash: Rescue Operation Underway, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

A search and rescue operation has begun off the cost of northern Evia, the second largest island of Greece, to find the victims of a helicopter crash that happened this morning. The helicoper crashed into the sea on Thursday morning.

The coast guard and private vessels are involved in the operation. Additionally, an Army Aviation helicopter and scuba divers are part of the effort. This operation istaking place in an area currently gripped by storm Elias.

A private Agusta A109 helicopter with possibly two people on board disappeared from radar over Achladi Beach on the island, near Agia Anna. The helicopter was originally flying from Afidnes to Volos’ industrial region but had to make a temporary landing in Mantoudi due to bad weather before resuming its journey to Volos.

The coast guard, private vessels, an Army Aviation helicopter, and scuba divers are conducting a search and rescue operation in the area.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing