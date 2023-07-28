Event Schedule Announced for I’netnon Man Taotao Micronesia

The event schedule has been announced for I’netnon Man Taotao Micronesia (Gathering of the people from Micronesia), presented by the Guam Micronesia Island Fair (GMIF).



Showcasing three different attractions in southern Guam, the event features the different cultures of Micronesia and the unique activities offered at the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, Jeff’s Pirates Cove, and Country Club of the Pacific on August 5, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



“We’re proud to celebrate the unique cultural heritage of Micronesia in the southern end of the island,” said Dr. Gerry Perez, Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) Vice President. “With this trifecta of offerings between Valley of the Latte, Jeff’s Pirates Cove and Country Club of the Pacific, there is something for everyone to experience. Please join us on August 5th and invite your family and friends down south.”

Preliminary Schedule of Events

Valley of the Latte will offer riverboat tours, cultural performances by Para I Probechu’n I Taotao-Tao Inc. (PIPIT), handmade crafts sold by local artisans/vendors under the Guam Unique Merchandise & Art (GUMA) program, local delicacies, and non-alcoholic beverages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jeff’s Pirates Cove will have breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with assorted menu offerings and drinks and play host to a beach volleyball competition from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. by the Guam Volleyball Federation. The Country Club of the Pacific golf course will host an opening tee-off and a Sling Stone throwing competition from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Åcho Marianas.



Shuttle services start at 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and operate every 15 minutes between all three locations.



Valley of the Latte Adventure Park

8:45 a.m. Bendision Main entrance 9:00 a.m. Festival opens 9:30 a.m. Mwarmwar and basket-making demonstrations by the Yapese Community of Guam Coconut weaving and traditional storytelling by the Marshallese United Association Nipa Dock 10:30 a.m. Cultural performance by PIPIT Latte Dock 11:30 a.m. Dances & voices of Kosrae by the Kosraen Community of Guam Nipa Dock 12:00 p.m. Cha’an underground cooking demo by Karetan Karabao – Siñot John Aguon Nipa Dock 1:30 p.m. Cultural demonstration by Sakau ceremony Pohnpei Student Organization Nipa Dock 2:00 p.m. Mwarmwar lei making by the Yapese Community of Guam Coconut weaving and traditional storytelling by the Marshallese United Association Nipa Dock 2:30 p.m. Cultural performance by PIPIT Latte Dock 3:00 p.m. Dances from Chuuk by the UOG Chuuk Student Organization Nipa Dock 4:00 p.m. Cultural performance by PIPIT Latte Dock

*Schedule is subject to change

Jeff’s Pirates Cove

10:00 a.m. Beach Volleyball competition by the Guam Volleyball Federation 11:00 a.m. Beach Volleyball competition by the Guam Volleyball Federation 12:00 p.m. Musical performance by MicroNation 2:00 p.m. Beach Volleyball competition by the Guam Volleyball Federation 3:00 p.m. Beach Volleyball competition by the Guam Volleyball Federation 4:00 p.m. Beach Volleyball competition by the Guam Volleyball Federation

*Schedule is subject to change

Country Club of the Pacific

9:00 a.m. Sling Stone competition by Åcho Marianas Golf competition 10:00 a.m. Sling Stone competition by Åcho Marianas Golf competition 12:00 p.m. Sling Stone competition by Åcho Marianas Golf competition 2:00 p.m. Sling Stone competition by Åcho Marianas Golf competition 3:00 p.m. Sling Stone competition by Åcho Marianas Golf competition

*Schedule is subject to change



I’netnon Man Taotao Micronesia is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, Jeff’s Pirates Coves, Country Club of the Pacific, and the mayors of Talo’fo’fo and Inalåhan. The organizers also give special thanks to GUMA, I Kuttura’ta Inc., PIPIT, Guam Volleyball Federation, Neechumeres Chuukese Women of Guam, Guampedia, and Åcho Marianas.



More details on this GMIF-presented event can be found at visitguam.com/gmif.