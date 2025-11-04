Even More Innovation and Sharing at BIT 2026 Milano: The Advisory Board of the New Think Tank Presented

Five experts lead the laboratory dedicated to the evolution of the entire tourism supply chain. The concept of BIT 2026 is thus reinforced as a key platform combining business, training and inspiration, celebrating the Travel Makers: all those who, in different roles, contribute to creating value in tourism.

A travel world made not only of destinations, but increasingly of directions. A world in which BIT 2026 gives a voice to those who can already see where tourism is heading.

Organized by Fiera Milano, BIT presents its new Advisory Board, the heart of the BIT Think Tank: a space where professionals and experts come together to discuss key current issues and strategic challenges, and – in constant dialogue with the market – design practical solutions for growth and competitiveness.

Comprising Simon Anholt, Paolo Audino, Giovanna Manzi, Caroline Schaefer and Paolo Verri, the Advisory Board represents the many facets of contemporary tourism – from destination marketing to technology, from culture to sustainable mobility – and embodies BIT 2026’s core values: authenticity, inspiration, innovation, insight, and sharing.

A Dialogue Between Expertise to Rethink the Tourism of the Future

From national reputation to artificial intelligence, from culture to connectivity, the expertise of the Advisory Board outlines the map of a tourism sector in transformation. Five internationally recognised specialists have been called upon to read the present and imagine the routes of the future.

“A country’s reputation is an economic engine that impacts tourism, trade and investment,” notes Simon Anholt, founder of the Good Country Index and creator of the Nation Brands Index. “Italy is a clear example: although it has moved from third to fourth place in the 2025 Nation Brands Index, it has improved its overall score, strengthening its image as an authentic, innovative and inspiring nation.”

Addressing the evolution of sector events, Paolo Audino, journalist and trade fair manager, comments: “Tourism exhibitions are changing their skin: their value now lies not only in their commercial dimension, but in their ability to generate knowledge, relationships and inspiration.” An evolution that finds full expression in the new concept of BIT as an experiential and in-depth platform, where content and networking become powerful drivers of business.



Technology, Culture, Responsibility: The New Coordinates of Travel

In this context, digital transformation in tourism today is not just the engine of competitiveness, but also a means of restoring centrality to people. “Artificial intelligence won’t replace humans; it will free them from repetitive tasks, allowing more time to be devoted to guests and to the experience itself,” explains Giovanna Manzi, former CEO of Best Western Italia and now a strategic consultant bridging hospitality and innovation. “Digitalisation also increases productivity and sustainability in small and medium-sized businesses, improving service quality while reducing waste and operational costs,” she continues — a particularly relevant factor for Italy, where many enterprises are still locally managed.

Drawing on her extensive experience in the aviation sector and training, Caroline Schaefer notes that “Tourism competitiveness rests on three pillars: accessibility, sustainability and strategic connectivity.” Air–rail partnerships, which are linking an increasing number of destinations to major airport hubs by train, show how intermodality can both expand flows and reduce environmental impact. “In the same way, the spread of new digital standards in air transport does not replace intermediaries but enhances their advisory role, enabling increasingly personalised and transparent offers.”

The Tourist as a Temporary Citizen: Culture that Builds Community

BIT’s Think Tank also makes room for cultural reflection. “The tourist is a temporary citizen, with rights but also responsibilities towards the places they visit,” says Paolo Verri, now head of the Fondazione Arnoldo e Alberto Mondadori. This vision inspired projects such as Matera 2019, where residents and visitors co-created cultural and artistic experiences, giving rise to a model of shared and regenerative tourism. The same philosophy now inspires the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, of which Fiera Milano is a partner: some competitions will take place within the exhibition centre, in existing structures adapted without further land consumption.



BIT 2026: The Travel Makers and the Supply Chain of the Future

The Think Tank and its Advisory Board embody BIT’s mission to anticipate and interpret the sector’s most significant trends, while enhancing the entire tourism value chain.

This same vision drives the focus on the Travel Makers concept — the key players of an ecosystem in which every professional, from travel designer to content creator, from tour operator to hotelier, right through to the traveller, contributes their skills and experience to the sector’s evolution.

They will take centre stage at the Travel Makers Fest, the beating heart of the event, featuring six thematic arenas and over 200 sessions across three days, with a strong focus on training, inspiration and networking.

Alongside talks and professional meetings, training for operators will continue through Next Level workshops, with greater space for young talents during Future Travel Minds day.

The event will be structured into six thematic districts – Italy, World, Travel Expert, Hospitality, Transportation and Innovation – representing the entire supply chain. Completing the experience will be the Speedy Meetings, rapid matching sessions between supply and demand; the Digital Platform, an advanced digital agenda enabling connections beyond the event days; and the Incentive Programme, promoting the participation of high-profile decision makers.

BIT 2026 will take place at Fiera Milano from Tuesday, 10 February to Thursday, 12 February 2026.