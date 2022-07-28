Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Tourism Travel Wire News USA

Evans Hotels names new CFO

9 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
4 min read
Will Cherashore - image courtesy of Evans Hotels
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Evans Hotels has named Will Cherashore as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who rejoined the hotel group in 2019.

Evans Hotels has named Will Cherashore as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He began his career at Evans Hotels in the marketing department and subsequently worked as a sales manager for The Lodge at Torrey Pines. He then spent 10 years gaining significant hospitality real estate finance, asset management, redevelopment, and operations experience.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly