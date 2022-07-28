Evans Hotels names new CFO

Evans Hotels has named Will Cherashore as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who rejoined the hotel group in 2019.

Evans Hotels has named Will Cherashore as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He began his career at Evans Hotels in the marketing department and subsequently worked as a sales manager for The Lodge at Torrey Pines. He then spent 10 years gaining significant hospitality real estate finance, asset management, redevelopment, and operations experience.

