Evacuation Order for Regions in Southern Jamaica including Port Royal, Kingston

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa is a dangerous storm expected to make landfall early Tuesday morning, hitting the southern Jamaican coastline. Authorities today issued an immediate, mandatory evacuation order for a specific region that does not include Montego Bay or the Northern Coastline, where most holiday resorts in Jamaica are located.

Visitors and residents in the South Jamaica and Kingston regions are now under a mandatory evacuation order.

Most vacation resorts are in the Montego Bay and Northern region of the island. This part of Jamaica is not under any evacuation order at this time.

The Government of Jamaica issued an evacuation order this morning under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). Evacuation Orders have therefore been issued for the following high-risk areas:

1. Port Royal, Kingston

2. Portland Cottage, Clarendon

3. Rocky Point, Clarendon

4. Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine

5. Taylor Land, Bull Bay, St. Andrew

6. New Haven, St. Andrew

7. Riverton City, St. Andrew

All residents in these areas MUST evacuate immediately. Jamaica Urban Transport Company (JUTC) Buses and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force stand prepared to assist with the relocation efforts. This action follows the Disaster Risk Management (Declaration of Threatened Area) (Tropical Storm Melissa) Order, made on October 24, 2025, by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness on Sunday, October 26, which declared the entire island of Jamaica a threatened area.

Travel Alerts Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) will be closed on October 25, 2025, at 9:00pm and Sangster International Airport (SIA) will close on October 26, 2025, at 12:00pm. The Ian Flemming Airport, Tinson Pen Aerodrome and Ken Jones Aerodrome will close on October 25, 2025, at 7:00pm.



Melissa is now an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane, capable of catastrophic damage, including structural damage, electrical and communications outages, and devastating flooding. The Evacuation Order remains in force for as long as the Declaration of Threatened Area Order is in effect.

The public is advised that ignoring an Evacuation Order is a criminal offence under the la

