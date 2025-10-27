Eurowings is now flying from Stuttgart to Amman

Successful inaugural flight by Germany’s largest holiday airline to Jordan • Two weekly connections to Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport • Attractive expansion of medium-haul services from Stuttgart • “Bringing southern Germany closer to the fascinating travel destination of Jordan”

Amman is now part of Eurowings’ growing route network: Flight EW2994, a fully booked Airbus A320, took off from Stuttgart for Jordan at 7:49 a.m. and landed there at Queen Alia International Airport at 1:30 p.m. local time. Passengers and crew were greeted with a water salute from the airport fire brigade as a Eurowings aircraft landed at QAIA for the first time. Travelers from the capital of Baden-Württemberg can now fly to the Jordanian capital non-stop twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays. Both outbound and return flights are operated at convenient times during the day.

“We are very happy about the successful addition of Amman to the Eurowings route network. This expands our growing range of attractive medium-haul destinations and brings the fascinating travel destination of Jordan a good deal closer, particularly for southern Germany. As a culturally diverse metropolis with over 9,000 years of history, Amman captivates visitors with an exciting mix of ancient monuments and modern city life – coupled with impressive hospitality. We are convinced that the country will gain many new fans thanks to its easy accessibility and the close and trusting cooperation with our partners in Amman,” says Reinald Frankewitz, Head of Airport & Network Relations at Eurowings.

Visit Jordan The Official Website of The Jordan Tourism Board

Jordan delights its visitors with unique sights – from the lively capital Amman to the fascinating rock city of Petra, the majestic desert landscape of Wadi Rum, the Red Sea with its colorful coral reefs, and the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth’s surface. It is precisely this diversity of landscapes and cultural heritage that makes Jordan so distinctive for travelers from all over the world.

On this occasion, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, Dr. Emad Hijazeen, said: “Enhancing air connectivity remains at the heart of our tourism growth strategy. Germany is the largest outbound tourism market in the European Union, and the launch of this new Eurowings route from Stuttgart to Amman strengthens the bridges between our two countries.”

“This connection will not only make Jordan more accessible to travelers from southern Germany, but also build on the success of other existing routes, opening new opportunities for cultural exchange, business travel, and tourism development,” said the minister.

For his part, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, Dr. Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, said: “Germany continues to be one of Jordan’s most important feeder markets, contributing significantly to our growing visitor numbers. The launch of this new Eurowings route from

Stuttgart to Amman further strengthens our presence in the German market and supports our ongoing efforts to make Jordan more accessible to travelers across Europe.” This step, he added, “reflects our strong partnership with Eurowings and reaffirms Jordan’s position as a key destination for cultural discovery, adventure, and authentic experiences.”

Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller commented “We are delighted to welcome Eurowings to QAIA, marking yet another milestone in our pursuit of expanding Jordan’s connectivity with key European markets. As the value airline of Lufthansa Group, Eurowings offers passengers affordable and flexible options to explore both Jordan and Germany, supporting leisure and business travel between the two nations. We look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with Eurowings as we continue shaping a welcoming travel experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world”.

About Eurowings

Eurowings is the value airline of the Lufthansa Group and thus part of Europe’s largest airline group. With its clear positioning as Europe’s value carrier for leisure and business travelers, Eurowings clearly distinguishes itself from the ultra-low-cost carrier segment, allowing its customers to fly affordably and flexibly with numerous booking options and extras as well as customer-friendly services. With its value concept, the German airline is responding to the core needs of today’s air travelers: even greater flexibility, comfort and sustainability. Eurowings offers direct flights to around 150 destinations within Europe. With 13 international bases – including Mallorca as Europe’s number one vacation island – the Lufthansa subsidiary is one of the largest leisure airlines in Europe. It currently has a fleet of around 100 aircraft and employs 5,500 people.