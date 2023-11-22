Europe’s Stag and Hen Party Capitals

Based on recent research that assessed nightlife quality and accommodation costs across European capitals, London, Prague, and Sofia emerged as the leading destinations for stag and hen parties in Europe.

The study analyzed the quantity of top-rated nightlife venues in each capital, specifically those with ratings of four stars or higher out of five. To assess accommodation expenses, the researchers took into account a three-night stay for a group of ten individuals, with two people sharing each room.

London stands out as the premier choice for stag and hen parties in Europe, surpassing all other capital cities on the continent. With a remarkable selection of 854 top-rated bars, clubs, and pubs, London offers an unparalleled nightlife experience. It is important to mention that London ranks as the fifth most expensive European capital for accommodation, with an average cost of €350.61 per person for a three-night stay. Nevertheless, the extensive array of activities available for hen or stag trips compensates for the higher hotel expenses.

Prague, renowned for its diverse range of acclaimed beer, ranks as the second top capital city in Europe for stag and hen celebrations. With hotel prices at half the rate of London, Prague showcases a staggering 418 nightlife venues that have garnered rave reviews from its visitors.

A top destination in the summer, Bulgaria also has its capital city as a major tourist attraction. Sofia offers its visitors a choice of 112 bars and clubs rated four stars and above, while hotels are a reasonable €125.6 per person for three nights.

Completing the top ten list for hen and stag destinations are Skopje (North Macedonia), Tirana (Albania), Bucharest (Romania), Belgrade (Serbia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) and Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina). They all have a good nightlife-hotel balance.

The study ranked Bern (Switzerland), Reykjavik (Iceland), and Valetta (Malta) among the least preferable European capitals for bachelor and bachelorette parties. Bern is both expensive to stay in (€419.4 per person) and only has seven places rated with at least four stars, making it the last capital on the list to consider for a stag or hen do. Although it offers a reasonable range of highly appreciated bars and clubs, counting 41, Reykjavik can be quite pricey for hotels, averaging to €366.4 for a three-night trip. Malta’s picturesque capital of Valletta only has seven nightlife establishments of 4-5 stars and a steep €299.5 cost for a three-night hotel stay, making it less than ideal for a typical Bachelor or bachelorette party.

To save money on wedding expenses, it’s important to find an affordable venue for your stag or hen party that doesn’t sacrifice fun and quality. These findings provide valuable information for couples seeking a budget-friendly getaway with their loved ones before their wedding.