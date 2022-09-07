European Union to cancel simplified visa agreement with Russia

At the moment, there is no basis for trust, no basis for a privileged relation between the European Union and Russia

“Russian citizens should not have easy access to the EU,” Ylva Johansson, the European Union commissioner for home affairs, said, as the bloc’s executive body has approved a proposal issued by EU foreign ministers to cancel a simplified visa agreement with Russian Federation.

The agreement, known as EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Deal, allows Russian citizens to apply for EU visas on favorable terms.

“At the moment, there is no basis for trust, no basis for a privileged relation between EU and Russia,” the commissioner added.

The European Commission has issued a statement saying it hopes the EU Council will approve the agreement suspension and introduce stricter visa rules for Russian citizens by next Monday.

The new rules would make it significantly more expensive and cumbersome for Russian citizens to get a European visa.

If approved by the Council, Russians hoping to travel to the EU would have to pay an €80 service fee instead of the previous €35 fee in order to apply for a visa.

Visa processing time would also increase significantly from the current 10 days to as long as 45 days if the simplified visa agreement is suspended.

All long-term or multiple-entry visas for Russians could either be completely abolished or acutely restricted, so the citizens of Russian Federation would be able to obtain only single-entry Schengen visas that are limited to specific dates.

According to the European Commission, the bloc would remain open to certain categories of Russians, who are “travelling for essential purposes, including notably family members of EU citizens, journalists, dissidents and civil society representatives.”

The European Commission’s statement comes after the EU foreign ministers voted last week to halt the EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Deal, with top foreign policy official Josep Borrell saying that “border crossings from Russia into neighboring states” posed a security risk.

