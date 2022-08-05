European traveler hospitalized with monkeypox overseas

Thailand reported the country’s third monkeypox case in Phuket. The person was a tourist – a 25-year-old man from Germany.

The Thailand Public Health Ministry reported the country’s third monkeypox case in Phuket. The person was a tourist – a 25-year-old man from Germany – who had arrived in Thailand on July 18.

According to Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said that the patient had symptoms shortly after his arrival, so it was believed he contracted the virus before entering Thailand.

He had a fever, swollen lymph nodes, and developed a genital rash before it spread to other parts of his body.

The incubation period for monkeypox can last up to 21 days. Authorities are tracking those who had close contact with him.

US declares monkeypox a health emergency

More than a week since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency, United States President Biden’s Health Secretary declared the outbreak a national health emergency. What does this mean?

It is unusual to have a virus categorized as a health emergency, but monkeypox fits the bill in this category, invading and presenting itself as an outbreak. With the US declaration as a health emergency, money can be released for further vaccine and drug development in an attempt to contain the virus. Additionally, funding can be made available to hire more healthcare workers to handle the outbreak.

The monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, is currently in short supply, and the drug used for treatment, tecovirimat, comes with easier and faster access.

To date, there have been close to 7,000 cases of monkeypox recorded in the US, the highest rates globally. Over 99 percent of those cases are occurring among homosexual men, with the virus being transmitted during close physical contact. No deaths have been reported in the United States from monkeypox as the infection is rarely fatal.

AIDS activists are calling this emergency declaration as coming too late saying it should have happened weeks ago.

