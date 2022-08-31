European tourist beaten in Pattaya

The altercation happened at 4:30 am on Walking Street and was captured on video when the European tourist allegedly did not pay for his food and was confronted by a Thai woman. An argument ensued and the woman began hitting the man. Eager to get in on the action, a Thai man standing by stepped in and began kicking the tourist. Other Thai men nearby joined in to kick the European once he was down.

Others nearby tried to break up the fight but the Thai man was relentless and pushed the European to the ground. At that point other Thai men joined in and kicked the man while he was down, and another Thai man picked up a chair and bashed the tourist with it.

The tourist got the chair away from his attacker and was trying to hit the Thai man who attacked him with it, but other bystanders intervened. A Thai woman was able to talk the European tourist out of taking out retaliation.

Both residents and tourists were disgusted with what they witnessed and said they never would have imagined that they would see such brutality against tourists in this world-renowned resort.

Pattaya Walking Street is Thailand’s most famous Walking Street with its neon lights and color, music and noise, performers and people, food and odors, and everything else about this kilometer long road that dazzles those who come to visit. The street is closed to vehicles from 7:00 pm – 3:00 am. By 8:00 pm most places are open, but there isn’t much action before 10:00 pm. Walking Street Pattaya comes alive around midnight.

Some advice

Don’t go to the sex shows or be tempted by drugs for sale. Tourists are often approached by people with “menus,” but the outcome will likely be getting ripped off. Do not display your money, because pick pocketers abound here, and they are paying attention to what you do. Also, don’t show disrespect to the street-walking women that work here; life is tough enough already for them. Keep your senses about you – as in do not get drunk – and in this particular case, do not try to skip out on paying a bill.

