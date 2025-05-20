European Anti-Tourism Protests Fail to Deter Summer Travelers

Tour operators and tourism policies seem to be focusing on attracting higher-income visitors to appease local interest groups, as evidenced by the average rates rising significantly above the rate of inflation.

According to the latest industry data, anti-tourism protests in European holiday hotspots like Barcelona and Tenerife have had next to no impact on short-term rental bookings.

Occupancy levels this summer remain relatively stable compared to the same period last year in Barcelona (+1.9%), Mallorca (-2%), and Athens (+2.1%).

In Tenerife, where activists staged a hunger strike last year against the development of new tourist accommodations, summer occupancy has increased by 12.7%.

This year, protestors in the Canary Islands have cautioned vacationers that they will adopt a “more assertive, direct, and uncomfortable” strategy.

Despite the implementation of severe restrictions on short-term rentals aimed at addressing housing crises in cities such as Amsterdam and Venice, the issue of affordability continues to be a significant concern.

In Venice, for instance, the average monthly rent for residential properties has increased by 30.9% in less than four years, climbing from €11.32 per square meter (10.7639 square feet) in August 2021 to €14.82 per square meter by March 2025.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam, which has imposed stringent restrictions on short-term rentals for nearly a decade, was identified as the most expensive city in Europe for apartment rentals in 2024.

At the same time, occupancy has dropped sharply, with summer occupancy down 12.8% in Amsterdam and 8.1% in Venice compared to last year. Despite this, traditional rents show no signs of slowing their growth.

In contrast, Crete and other more welcoming island destinations are thriving. Occupancy in Crete for the summer is up more than a fifth (21.8%) from the same time last year.

Price-wise, there has been an increase in rates across all the destinations analyzed, although the rise was minimal in Amsterdam and Crete.

Meanwhile, rates surged by nearly 10% compared to last year in Barcelona and Mallorca, and exceeded 11% in Athens and Tenerife.

As these locations experience protests, operators and tourism policies seem to be focusing on attracting higher-income visitors to appease local interest groups, as evidenced by the average rates rising significantly above the rate of inflation.