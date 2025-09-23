European Ambassador in Tanzania Tour Kilimanaro

European diplomats accredited to Tanzania were in the Northern tourist circuit for a special mission to assess environmental impacts on nature and agricultural development on the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

Twelve European Union (EU) ambassadors undertook a special tour in the Kilimanjaro region to assess the impacts of climate change on tourism, agriculture, and nature, both on the mountain slopes and in its surrounding areas.

The three-day official visit to the Kilimanjaro Region, where the mountain is located, had attracted European ambassadors accredited to Tanzania, who visited several projects, including those funded by the EU and the bloc’s individual members.

The mission to Kilimanjaro highlighted 50 years of EU-Tanzania partnership and 25 years of EU-African Union (AU) cooperation.

The Kilimanjaro Region is part of Tanzania’s Northern Tourist Circuit, comprising leading wildlife parks such as Ngorongoro, Serengeti, Tarangire, and Lake Manyara, all renowned as famous tourist hotspots in Tanzania and East Africa.

During their recent tour of the Mount Kilimanjaro ecosystem and local communities on the mountain slopes, the ambassadors met several small-scale and dairy farmers to exchange views on best practices that would raise incomes through agriculture and zero-grazing livestock rearing.

Modern farming has been among the strategies to conserve and protect the mountain from the impacts of global climate change.

The EU and its member states have been supporting local communities on mountain slopes with income-generating projects in agriculture, adopting best practices to protect the environment and nature.

Head of the EU Delegation in Tanzania, Ms. Christine Grau, said that the official diplomatic tour in Kilimanjaro had provided an opportunity to see how EU-supported projects have benefited communities, particularly in agriculture, climate resilience, and technology transfer.

For many years, the EU and its member states have funded development projects and provided access to modern technology, which improved agricultural production and climate resilience, the EU Ambassador said.

European ambassadors raised their concern over the shrinking ice on the mountain’s peak as an indication of global climate change.

Finland’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms. Theresa Zitting, expressed her worries over the ice reduction on the mountain’s peak and said that the melting of ice could seriously affect the environment, tourism, and the livelihoods of communities that depend on the mountain’s resources.

Mount Kilimanjaro is among the top tourist destinations for European visitors, with over 60,000 tourists from EU member states visiting the mountain each year.

Europe has been the leading and traditional tourist market source for Tanzania and the rest of East Africa, leveraging closer and highly coordinated policies among European tourist companies, including hotels, airlines, and marketing agencies.

Conservation of nature and environment, protection of wildlife, and application of clean energy for cooking, research, and business cooperation between European states and Tanzania were the other key issues for implementation to mitigate climate change..

Cooperation between European states through the EU flag has attracted more tourists and investments from member states, mainly Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, and Bulgaria, as well as other leading European tourist markets, including Belgium and the United Kingdom.

“Our partnership is evolving into a mature and strategic collaboration based on mutual interests and shared prosperity. We are not just donors. We are partners and we are here in Tanzania to stay,” Christine Grau said.

The Tanzanian government is implementing strategic efforts to transition from a low-income to a middle- and upper-income economy through sustainable tourism.

Covered in mist for most of the day with its shining snows, Mount Kilimanjaro is a unique tourist attraction in Tanzania, drawing tens of thousands of tourists each year, in addition to its wildlife, which is also a major draw.

The snow on the mountain peak is the most attractive natural feature that makes the mountain a gorgeous sight in Tanzania and the rest of East Africa