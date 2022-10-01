Europe tightens visa restrictions on Russian nationals

New EU restrictions on Russia are being imposed in response to Moscow’s escalation in its war of aggression in Ukraine.

European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced new and updated visa and border control rules for Russian nationals, as hundreds of thousands of men are fleeing Russia amid the ongoing mobilization announced last week by President Vladimir Putin.

According to Commissioner Johansson, new restrictions are being imposed in response to Moscow’s escalation in its war of aggression in Ukraine.

Citizens of Russian Federation will no longer be allowed to apply for short-stay European Union visas from third countries.

“They have to do that from their home country, Russia,” the Commissioner said.

The right to apply for asylum is ‘a fundamental right’ for any person, the Commissioner said, and Europe ‘will not close its door to those who are in genuine need of protection.’

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

But obtaining an EU tourist or short-term visa is not a ‘right’ but a ‘privilege,’ therefore the European Union authorities would stop renewing short-term visas for Russians in Europe.

“If a Russian citizen intends to stay longer than 90 days in the EU, he or she should not be issued a visa,” Johansson said.

According to statement published by the European Commission, all visa applications from the citizens of Russian Federation should be considered in line with ‘a strict approach assessing the justification of the journey.’

EC also advises that consulates and border guards should strictly ‘reassess’ visas that have already been issued. Border guards should have the power to revoke Schengen visas regardless of which state had issued them, the document states.

New restrictions come weeks after the European Union suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russian Federation.

Some EU member states are taking an even harsher approach. Finland, yesterday, closed its borders for all Russians with Schengen tourist visas.

Latvia said recently that it would not issue humanitarian or other types of visas to fleeing Russian nationals because many of them ‘were fine with killing Ukrainians.’

According to the latest data, more than 200,000 people have left Russia since September 21, when Putin announced mobilization to compensate for massive Russian losses in Ukraine.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News