Europe Reimagines Tourism in Reykjavík

The European Travel Commission (ETC) has adopted the Reykjavík Declaration, a joint commitment by its 35 national tourism organisation members to prioritise communities and residents in shaping the future of European tourism. The declaration was signed during ETC’s 110th General Meeting, hosted in Iceland under the theme “Tourism and Communities: Building Bridges Amid Unbalanced Growth.”

The new framework outlines six guiding principles aimed at ensuring tourism delivers broad social, cultural and environmental value. These include placing residents’ wellbeing at the centre of tourism development, promoting digital transformation, safeguarding cultural and natural heritage, strengthening ecosystems and local livelihoods, and encouraging travel as a force for peace and mutual understanding.

New research presented at the meeting by TCI Research / MMGY Global shows strong resident support for tourism across Europe, with eight in ten Europeans expressing pride in welcoming visitors and endorsing destination promotion efforts. The findings underscore the need for balanced and inclusive tourism strategies.

ETC Executive Director Eduardo Santander said recent strains between visitors and residents demonstrate the need for a renewed focus on community-led tourism. “Our role as European destinations is to rebalance this, ensuring tourism is developed with communities, not done to them,” he noted.

Arnar Már Ólafsson, Director General of the Icelandic Tourist Board, emphasised the importance of people-centred policy for sustainable growth. “Tourism thrives when communities are respected, heard and actively involved,” he said, adding that the declaration strengthens the link between residents and visitors across Europe.

With the Reykjavík Declaration, ETC members reaffirm their commitment to developing tourism that enriches local life while protecting the cultural and natural assets that define Europe’s destinations.