Europe Congress To Host First Ever Life Sciences Forum

Europe Congress is proud to announce the first-ever Events Club Life Sciences Forum, taking place from 2–4 November 2025 at the Meliá Castilla Hotel in Madrid, Spain.

This exclusive, invitation-only B2B event is tailored specifically for life sciences event planners and MICE suppliers seeking to create meaningful partnerships in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global events industry.

In partnership with the Madrid Convention Bureau, Europe Congress is bringing together a select community of professionals responsible for planning and organising MICE events in the life sciences field. Over 2.5 intensive days, participants will engage in pre-scheduled one-to-one B2B meetings, gain insights from expert-led discussions, and enjoy networking activities in the vibrant heart of Madrid.

“The Events Club Life Sciences Forum is designed to foster deeper connections and high-value collaborations between life sciences event planners and suppliers from across Europe and beyond,” said Alain Pallas, Managing Director of Europe Congress. “This is a unique event for the life sciences industry that combines strategic business matchmaking with engaging knowledge sessions and destination awareness, offering attendees both business growth and professional inspiration in equal measure.”

In addition to match-made meetings, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the best of Madrid through city tours organised by Nolam Events, including a bicycle tour of Madrid’s markets and cultural hot spots; a guided sightseeing tour of the city’s iconic sites, including Sol, Plaza Mayor, Calle Cuchilleros, San Miguel Market, Plaza de la Villa, Plaza de Oriente and the Royal Palace; a vermouth tasting and cocktail making class alongside traditional gildas; and an art and wine experience alongside a guided painting session.

Participants will be hosted at the Meliá Castilla, one of Madrid’s premier business hotels offering sophisticated meeting facilities, contemporary comforts, and a central location perfect for both work and leisure. Centrally located in the dynamic heart of Madrid, attendees will have the opportunity to experience local culture and the best of Spanish hospitality.

Europe Congress, MICE B2B Forums Re-invented Europe Congress specialises in organising top quality MICE B2B forums and workshops for face-to-face meetings.

“Hosting the Europe Congress Life Sciences Forum at Meliá Castilla is a remarkable opportunity to position our venue at the forefront of innovation and collaboration within the Healthcare and Life Sciences industries,” said Eduardo Gonzalez, general manager at Meliá Castilla. “This prestigious event strengthens our connection with influential stakeholders in the MICE sector, while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and our support for forward-thinking initiatives that foster scientific progress and global partnerships.”