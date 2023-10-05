Europe and Caribbean Summer Flights from Toronto on Air Transat

Air Transat unveiled its 2024 summer flight program from Toronto. This schedule reflects a significant recovery, particularly in its key markets of Europe and the South. At the peak of the season, the airline will offer 110 weekly direct flights, serving more than 25 destinations.

Air Transat continues to improve its offering on the European market by increasing the frequency of its flights to England, Croatia, Ireland, Italy and Portugal throughout the season, in order to offer its customers greater travel flexibility. The new flights will allow the airline to offer daily service to Dublin and Manchester.

From Toronto, the airline will serve 15 European destinations with direct flights.

In an effort to offer more options to sun lovers, while continuing to reduce the seasonality of its operations in the South, Air Transat will increase the frequency of its flights from Toronto to some of its Southern destinations.