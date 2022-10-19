Euromonitor and WTM showcase digital & sustainable innovations

Showcasing the best of digital, consumer-centric, and sustainable travel innovations, the ‘Powered Up: Driving Travel Forward with Digital and Sustainable Innovation’ session will feature detailed insights from Caroline Bremner, Senior Head of Travel Research at Euromonitor, and Alex Jarman, Senior Industry Analyst at Euromonitor.

Bremner is a familiar face for World Travel Market London (WTM) delegates, with more than 26 years of experience analysing travel trends around the world and sharing her know-how with audiences.

Jarman specialises in sustainability, lodging, and loyalty, and is passionate about turning data into insights about the future of travel.

Together they will look at how travel brands and destinations are dealing with today’s challenges, such as soaring inflation, changing traveller demands and the need to transition to a net-zero emissions future.

Bremner said: “Innovation is taking shape in many different forms within travel, whether on the front-end with new digital and sustainable product offerings or on the back-end to drive decarbonisation across the sector. New technologies as seen in the metaverse are being leveraged by brands and destinations experimenting with virtual worlds to boost discovery, enjoyment and create new revenue streams.”

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Euromonitor International’s latest research has revealed how travel companies are leaning into digital, consumer-centric or sustainable innovation to capture consumer demand, mitigate the current market dynamics and drive growth.

The study reveals that technology can ease the pain of spiralling costs – more travel businesses are providing mobile apps for their customers this year (45%) – up by an impressive eight percentage points on the previous year.

The other concern amid rising cost-of-living worries, is the likelihood of consumers turning their back on sustainable travel options. However, Euromonitor research suggests consumers continue to be concerned about the climate crisis, and more of them are supporting local businesses and tackling their carbon footprint.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said:



“The Euromonitor session aligns perfectly with our theme for this year’s World Travel Market – The Future of Travel Starts Now.”

“Delegates will hear about fascinating and inspiring examples of how our industry is forging ahead with innovative and ingenious solutions to the problems we all face – how to expand the market but also grow in a sustainable, responsible way.

“Travel technology is moving ahead rapidly to keep up with post-pandemic demand, so it’s essential for industry professionals to stay up to date with the latest, cutting-edge developments – and that’s what they will discover at this must-attend session.”

Powered Up: Driving Travel Forward with Digital and Sustainable Innovation – organised by Euromonitor International – will take place on Future Stage, from 12.30-1.30pm on Wednesday 9th November.

Register to attend WTM

Register to receive a copy of Euromonitor’s latest report, ‘Travel and Hospitality: Global Outlook and Innovation Guide’.

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts.

Next live event: Monday 7 to 9 November 2022 at ExCel London

WTM Global Hub, is the new WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face to face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

eTurboNews is a media partner for WTM.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News